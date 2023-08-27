Kerry Club IFC: Milltown/Castlemaine and Beaufort play out dour draw that sends both into quarter-finals

Beaufort’s two goals were rare moments to savour in an otherwise forgettable draw with neighbours Milltown/Castlemaine

Milltown/Castlemaine 0-11

Beaufort 2-5

This game was as dour as the low scoreline would suggest, yet strangely entertaining as the two sides battled away with the intensity that only near neighbours can bring.

In the finish a draw suited both of these Mid Kerry protagonists but really neither deserved to win a game that at times resembled a poor Ulster Championship encounter, and then at other times showed flashes of what these teams are capable of when they try to play football.

When you have two teams that go into a game more intent on stopping the opposition rather than pushing on themselves then you are definitely not going to get a classic. Yet, Beaufort’s two goals were out of the top drawer and showed what can be achieved with a bit of cunning and drive.

The first goal came in the 31st minute of the first half and it was a beauty. Milltown/Castlemaine had just taken the lead for the first time thanks to Eanna O’Connor’s fourth free of the half, but Sean Coffey got the resultant kick-out off really quickly and found Mike Breen. The Kerry star offloaded to Sean O’Brien who in turn played a low pass into Ciaran O’Sullivan and the corner back hit a rasping first time to the back of Cormac Leane’s net.

The goal left Beaufort two ahead at the half time break, 0-5 to 1-4, and was definitely the quality moment of a dour opening period where massed defences of gold/blue or green/white clad jerseys snuffed most attempts at creativity away, although Sean Hogan’s point in the 25th minute was as sweet as one will see and there were standout performances from David Roche and Gavin Horan for Milltown/Castlemaine and Sean O’Brien and Padraig Doona for Beaufort.

Eanna O’Connor brought Milltown/Castlemaine to within one score at the start of the second act when he finished a mark after a lovely pass from Dylan O’Neill and Milltown/Castlemaine put some serious heat on the Beaufort kick out. Milltown/Castlemaine couldn’t make use of their possession however, and Beaufort were to punish them again.

The livewire Padraig Doona forced a good turnover and as the ball made its way to Liam Carey there appeared to be very little danger, especially as the norm of the game was to pass laterally. Carey had other ideas though and seeing a gap in the centre of the Milltown/ Castlemaine defence he attacked with pace and venom before releasing Darragh O’Connor who crashed the ball to the back of the net.

The cat really was amongst the proverbial pigeons now as Beaufort had raced four points ahead, 2-4 to 0-6, and in a game that was as low scoring as this one it seemed to be quite a substantial lead. The goal was to prove to be Beaufort’s last score for a full nineteen minutes however as Milltown/Castlemaine took charge for the remainder of the game.

The Milltown/ Castlemaine revival started when the very impressive Gavin Horan won a kick-out and fed Cathal Moriarty who made no mistake in slotting over the bar. Then two very effective substitutes, Donal Kelliher and Jonathan O’Sullivan, combined but O’Sullivan was hauled to the ground by Danny Healy. Eanna O’Connor pointed the resultant free and Healy was sent to the sin bin for ten minutes.

Dylan O’Neill scored a gorgeous point in the 48th minute and a minute later Eanna O’Connor pointed a free to not only score the host’s fourth point on the trot but also draw them level. They weren’t finished though, and O’Connor again did the needy in the 57th minute with a monster 55-metre free to put his side one ahead, 2-4 to 0-11, coming down the home straight.

Beaufort needed something and were thankful for some Milltown/Castlemaine dissent after a foul on Doona, and Hallissey showed great nerve to slot over the resultant free after the ball was brought into a more favourable position.

With time running out Doona had an opportunity to win the game for Beaufort from an advanced mark, but the ball was caught in the wind and trailed wide, and when the final whistle sounded seconds later both sides came off the pitch safe in the knowledge that they had done enough to qualify.

Beaufort lined out without Nathan Breen, who was named at centre half back, and his loss was felt in this game. His well being could be vital to Beaufort’s hopes of progressing beyond the quarter final of the competition.

MILLTOWN/CASTLEMAINE: Cormac Leane; Pa Wrenn, Ciaran O’Connor, Anthony Kelliher; Kieran O’Carroll, David Roche, Kieran McKenna; Donal Dennehy, Gavin Horan; Sean Hogan 0-1, Eanna O’Connor 0-8 (7f, 1m), Dylan O’Neill 0-1; Cathal Moriarty 0-1, Cillian Burke, Jerome Flynn Subs: Stephen Roche for K McKenna (15), Jonathan O’Sullivan for J Flynn (ht), Donal Kelliher for Sean Hogan (36), Brendan Casey for Pa Wrenn (50)

BEAUFORT: Ethan Coffey, Ger Hartnett, Ciaran O’Sullivan 1-0; Danny Healy, Mike Breen, Sean Kelliher; Sean O’Brien, Ronan Murphy; Padraig Doona, Jack O’Connor, Fergal Hallissey 0-4f; Darragh Dennehy, Liam Carey, Darragh O’Connor 1-1 Subs: Mikey Moriarty for D Healy 55

REFEREE: Brian Fleming (Currow)