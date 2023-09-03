Kerry Club IFC: Killarney Legion down Beaufort to reach the final four

While it wasn’t a vintage display, Legion without James O’Donoghue, got the job done on a tricky assignment away to Beaufort

Killarney Legion's William Shine makes an attack on the Beaufort defence in the well attended game in Beaufort on Sunday. Photo by Michael G Kenny

Beaufort 0-11

Killarney Legion 0-13

It’s not any secret that two teams in particular would have been targeting the Intermediate Championship this year, with Austin Stacks and Killarney Legion both aiming for a fairly rapid return to the top echelon.

Stacks booked their semi-final spot on Saturday in a blistering display, with Milltown / Castlemaine and Kilcummin surviving very close battles to get there.

Legion will admit themselves that they made hard work of getting past a very depleted Beaufort (the missing list included Ronan Murphy, the Dennehy’s, Padraig Doona, and Ciarán Kennedy).

Nonetheless they got the job done, even if they didn’t work the scoreboard as much as they maybe should have – the absence of James O’Donoghue, of course, didn’t do them any favours.

Jack O’Connor opened the scoring for Beaufort with a good mark, but Legion very quickly began to dominate. Fouls on Eoghan O’Sullivan and Cian Gammell saw Finbarr Murphy coolly split the posts twice and add a beauty from play, while Rob Leen’s driving start saw him race up to notch a point.

That made it 0-4 to 0-1, but Beaufort rallied thanks to good work by Danny Healy and Seán O’Brien and the always dangerous O’Connor, who added a free and a mark to his personal tally.

A foul on Danny Sheahan saw Finbarr Murphy pop over again, but Seán O’Brien replied with a great score. Legion were a little slow to send kick-passes into their forwards, while Beaufort were much more direct with more limited possession.

Ryan O’Grady kicked a free, but again Beaufort had a rejoinder from Darragh O’Connor, a gem of a score. Seán O’Brien got a good half-block on a Ryan O’Grady effort, but it retained enough power to clear the crossbar and it was a two point game, and almost a nice bit more when Seán Coffey did well to save a snap kick at goal by William Shine.

Just before the short whistle, A block on Seán O’Brien in his turn led to a ’45 smoothly lofted over the bar by Fergal Hallissey. In the circumstances, Beaufort will have been quite happy to traipse off at the break just a point down. Half-time Killarney Legion 0-7 Beaufort 0-6.

Peter McCarthy gathered a clever quick free to double the lead, but Jack O’Connor replied. Jack tried to sell a quick dummy to open space for a shot but Podge O’Connor judged it perfectly – great attacking and equally great defending – and the turnover led to a Will Shine score.

Legion, however, could never quite pull away, with Liam Carey kicking over from distance to trim it back to a one point game yet again. Darragh O’Connor pointed a mark and for the first time since very early in the game, the sides were level.

The home side could never nudge ahead, though. Eoghan O’Sullivan reacted well to gather the rebound after Will Shine’s free came back off the post, and Legion were ahead again.

Liam Carey pulled it back again but Legion had fresh legs to bring on in the baking heat and Beaufort were understandably limited in that regard. Eoghan O’Sullivan added another point.

Cian Gammell found space to race in and, showing his experience, wisely fisted over. Jamie O’Sullivan kicked a great score. Beaufort had to go for goals now and made every attempt at that, with Nathan Breen making a late cameo on the edge of the square, but the closest they could come was a flailing fist on the leather by Liam Carey that bounced safely over the crossbar.

Not a vintage display by Legion, and a very creditable effort by Beaufort, but it’s the Killarney side who take the field for next weekend’s semi-finals.

BEAUFORT: Seán Coffey, Ethan Coffey, Ger Hartnett, Ciarán O’Sullivan, Josh Coffey, Mike Breen, Seán Kelliher, Seán O’Brien (0-1), Fergal Hallissey (0-1, 1’45), Mikey Moriarty, Jack O’Connor (0-4, 3f, 1m), Mark Neary, Danny Healy, Liam Carey (0-3), Darragh O’Connor (0-2) Subs: Jeremiah O’Sullivan for M Moriarty, 47, Nathan Breen for M Neary, 56

KILLARNEY LEGION: Brian Kelly, Podge O’Connor, Danny Sheahan, Rob Leen (0-1), Cian Gammell, (0-1) Darragh O’Doherty, Darragh Fleming, Pádraig Lucey, Darragh Lyne, Finbarr Murphy (0-4, 3f), Jonathan Lyne, Eoghan O’Sullivan (0-2), Ryan O’Grady (0-2, 1f), William Shine (0-1), Peter McCarthy (0-1) Subs: Peter O’Sullivan for R O’Grady, 41, Jamie O’Sullivan 0-1 for P McCarthy, 47, Jamie Alade for F Murphy, 55, Shaun Keane (for P Lucey, 59

REFEREE: Eamon Moran (Ballydonoghue)