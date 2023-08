Kerry Club IFC ground-up: Three-goal Gneeveguilla secure their status at Glenbeigh/Glencar’s expense

In Group B Glenflesk saw off Fossa to secure top spot, Group C saw Kilcummin on top, while in Group D John Mitchels secured their status for another season

Beaufort's Fergal Hallissey in action against Milltown/Castlemaine's Éanna O'Connor in the game in Milltown. Photo by Michael G Kenny

Damian Stack Kerryman Today at 12:00