Kerry Club IFC: Gneeveguilla end campaign on winning note but miss out on place in quarter-finals

Despite winning their final Group A game, Gneeveguilla failed to qualify for the knock-out stages because of their head-to-head with Milltown/Castlemaine which they narrowly lost

Owen Fitzgerald was on the Gneeveguilla team that beat Glenbeigh/Glencar but failed to qualify for the County IFC quarter-finals

Jimmy Darcy at Gneeveguilla Kerryman Today at 22:56