Kerry Club IFC: Five-star Fossa with Paudie Clifford as catalyst see off Castleisland Desmonds

David Clifford shot 1-7 including an outrageous goal right at the finish to secure a semi-final berth against Austin Stacks next weekend

Fossa centre forward, Paudie Clifford in possession and sizing up the posts in spite of a determined challenge from Desmonds Pa Fitzgerald during their Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Club Championship game in Castleisland on Sunday. Photo by John Reidy

Castleisland Desmonds 1-19

Fossa 5-17

(after extra-time)

It was as if he knew that’s what they came to see, all three-thousand of them from every corner of the county and beyond.

At that stage in the game it scarcely mattered what he did. Fossa’s semi-final berth was well secured before he took off on that mazy run. That’s the thing about him, though. He’s a showman as much as anything, and he wasn’t about to disappoint his public.

Taking the ball on a good sixty, seventy yards from goal, powering forward with Denis O’Connor on the back foot trying in vein to stop him, David Clifford turned him inside, the out, then outside and in, before planting past Steven Bartlett in the Castleisland Desmonds’ net.

The cheer which went up as soon as the ball hit the back of the net said it all. The guy is box-office. The usual stream mob of kids steamed on to the pitch as soon as the full-time whistle blew at the end of extra-time.

It was the perfect cap to what had been a really fantastic day for Gaelic football. The crowds were every bit as big as advertised, the setting absolutely perfect, and the football, well the football was top-drawer stuff.

The headlines will all be about Fossa, and the Cliffords, but make no mistake Castleisland Desmonds more than played their part in a simply classic game of football.

If anything for most of the game – in the regulation sixty minutes at any rate – they were the better side, but when push came to show that little bit of extra class up front, the two Clifford brothers principally (albeit more than ably assisted by the excellent Emmet O’Shea) proved the difference.

While David was able to play to the gallery at the end, it was arguably Paudie who was the real catalyst for Fossa’s revival at a time in the second half when they were more than a little under the cosh.

After a relatively even first half – Desmonds off to a tonic start with a goal for Gearóid Leonard just four minutes in with an assist from the brilliant Tomás Lynch, who was stuck in just about everything good about Desmonds assisting 1-6 by our count – Fossa were under pressure in the third quarter.

Desmonds stretched out their one-point half-time advantage – 1-7 to 0-9 – to four within three minutes of the restart with points from Graham O’Connor, Adam O’Donoghue and Brian Leonard.

It was about now that Paudie Clifford – well marked by Luka Brosnan up to then – began to shine, starting with a pair of assists for his brother David and full-forward Emmet O’Shea.

Following a free he won – converted by David – on 39 minutes it was back to a two-score game, 1-11 to 0-12. Three minutes later he scored his side’s first goal.

The centre-forward at the end of a simply fabulous move (Rian Colleran and Ruairí Doyle involved in the build-up) to fire his men in front, 0-11 to 1-12, 42 minutes gone.

Desmonds nearly struck for a goal of their own in response with Adam Donoghue releasing Denis O’Connor, but his effort was saved brilliantly with a finger-tip effort by Shane O’Sullivan.,

Soon enough Fossa were out to three-points clear following points by Emmet O’Shea and David Clifford. All looking a touch ominous again for the home side in Moanmore.

Desmonds, however, remained probably the better of the two teams at this stage and starting with a brilliant score by Luka Brosnan on 49 minutes (assist Graham O’Connor) fought their way back in front following five unanswered points (Maurice Hickey, an Adam O’Donoghue free, plus a pair of scores from sub Tadhg O’Shea) – 1-16 to 1-14 on 57 minutes.

Again, though, just when the need was greatest Paudie Clifford came up trumps. Taking on possession, driving forward, getting to the end line, passing to brother David who in turn sent across the face of goal for Eoin Talbot to finish. Fossa, yet again, back in front – 1-16 to 2-14.

That was a goal arguably against the run of play, but that’s what this Fossa team can do to you. Desmonds levelled it up with a Thomas Hickey free in injury time and, while David Clifford had one late effort from a long way up drop shot, the game went to extra-time – 1-17 to 2-14, full-time.

Sadly from the home side’s point of view, extra-time was something of a damp squib. Mid-way through the opening period – Fossa playing into the dressing room end – a miss-hit Matt Rennie effort from a point total bamboozled Bartlett and crept over his head for a goal.

A further point from Emmett O’Shea left Fossa four clear at the turnover – 1-17 to 3-15 – no way back from there. The Castleisland men did start the second half of extra-time with a point from Adam O’Donoghue, but shortly after Emmet O’Shea rightly wrapped the game up.

The Fossa full-forward winning a turnover, before going from his own ‘45 to the Desmonds’ box for a classy finish. O’Shea finished the game with 1-6, 1-2 of that coming in extra-time. A brilliant performance.

Of course, David Clifford’s final goal in the 82nd minute was very much the coup de grace. Safe to say he left the crowd wanting more. Wherever Fossa face Austin Stack next weekend, expect crowds in their droves.

It’s the greatest show in town and, what’s more, satisfaction is guaranteed. Just ask anyone who was in Castleisland on Sunday afternoon.

CASTLEISLAND DESMONDS: Steven Bartlett (0-1f), Gearóid Leonard (1-0), Brian Leonard (0-1), Ruairí Burke, Luka Brosnan (0-1), Denis O’Connor, Maurice Hickey (0-3), Adam Donoghue, Shane O’Connell, Luke Curtin, Tomás Lynch (0-1), Seán Lynch, Graham O’Connor (0-2), Adam O’Donoghue (0-6, 3f), Cian W O’Connor (0-1) Subs: Micheál Walsh for R Burke, half-time, Thomas Hickey (0-1f) for S O’Connell, 51, Pat Fitzgerald for G O’Connor, 50, Tadhg O’Shea (0-2) for L Curtin, 50, Colm Roche for S Lynch, 64, Seán Prendeville for C O’Connor, half-time in extra-time

FOSSA: Shane O’Sullivan, Brian Myers, Cian McCarthy, Sam Buckley, Rian Colleran, Paddy Sheehan, Ruairí Doyle, Cian O’Shea (0-1), Matt Rennie (1-0), Harry Buckley, Paudie Clifford (1-1), Killian Buckley, David Clifford (1-7, 3f), Emmet O’Shea (1-6, 1f), Tadhg O’Shea (0-2) Subs: Dan O’Connell for R Doyle, 51, Eoin Talbot (1-0) for K Buckley, 55, Fintan Coffey for H Buckley, 55, Kevin McCarthy for S Buckley, 74, Harry Kelly for R Colleran, 74

REFEREE: Billy O’Shea (Laune Rangers)