Kerry Club IFC: Cliffords lead Fossa to county final after penalty shoot-out win over Austin Stacks

There was drama every minute of the way before Fossa won a thriller in penalty shoot-out to set up Intermediate final against Milltown/Castlemaine

David Clifford celebrates with goalkeeper Shane O'Sullivan after the penalty shoot-out that Fossa won against Austin Stacks to qualify for the County Intermediate Football Championship final at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Austin Stacks 0-21

Fossa 0-21

(after extra-time; Fossa win 3-2 on penalties)

We can only imagine that Clubber, the streaming platform broadcasting from Fitzgerald Stadium, exploded a few minutes before six o’clock this evening. That was just about the time that David Clifford gathered the ball from Sam Buckley, out near the terrace sideline, and swung over his 13th point – and his team’s 21st – to level the game and send this county intermediate championship semi-final to a penalty shoot-out.

If half the country hadn’t already subscribed by then to watch another David Clifford masterclass, they were surely switching on in their droves as Fossa and Austin Stacks headed for the penalty spot to see which would win the right to face Milltown/Castlemaine in the final.

Stacks – looking to bounce back to the senior ranks after last year’s relegation – gambled on switching goalkeepers: Wayne Guthrie, the former Kerry FC ’keeper, coming on for Michael Tansley, to face the spot kicks. Fossa stuck with Shane O’Sullivan.

Guths made one great diving save from Sam Buckley’s penalty, but O’Sullivan batted away kicks from Ferdia O’Brien, Michael O’Donnell and Greg Horan. Hard as it is to imagine Fossa having a greater hero than 13-point David Clifford on his day of days for the club, but O’Sullivan will surely be the one carried shoulder high into the Golden Nugget tonight.

Fossa’s hero almost always wears no.13, but today their no.1 was arguably their number one.

This was, by every yardstick, a wonderful contest, the only head scratcher being that 85 minutes of end to end football failed to raise a green flag. Credit two dogged defences for that anomaly, and though there were half-chances for either team, neither O’Sullivan nor Tansley really hand their hands warmed to make a big save.

The same couldn’t be said for the match umpire, who might have done with a pair of white flags at either goal such was the rapidity with which the points came.

The teams shared 14 points evenly in the first half, and it was a measure of how evenly match they were in every regard that there was never more than a point between them across those first 32 minutes.

Stacks led early from Michael O’Donnell’s first minute converted free kick, but from there to half time the Tralee club were in front three times and Fossa four, the last action of a lively half being Paudie Clifford’s point – set up by an exquisite disguised pass from brother David – to send the teams in level, 0-7 apiece, at the interval.

Early second half scores from Paul O’Sullivan and Sean Quilter (free) put Stacks two ahead and in such a tight game a two-score lead felt significant. It was short-lived. In the space of a minute David Clifford launched and landed two incredible points to level the game, and by the 41st minute the teams were still inseparable, 0-10 each.

And then Fossa made their move: Paudie Clifford scored from play, David Clifford converted two frees and the excellent Matt Rennie finished off a slick move to push Fossa four clear at the 50-minute mark.

Stacks – county senior football champions two years ago – were staring into the abyss, but these Rockies are, in fairness, made of stern stuff. O’Donnell scored a brilliant point off his left foot, then missed a kickable free and was then hauled off for Ferdia O’Brien. It seemed a strange call, but to manager Billy Lee’s credit it was an inspired one. With his first touch O’Brien kicked a score, and then converted two frees after David Clifford had converted one for Fossa.

In the first of four added minutes Clifford nailed another point to make it 0-16 to 0-14 but David Mannix burst through to fist over for Stacks and then another substitute, Jordan Kissane, won a cute free for O’Brien to convert and send the game to extra-time.

It took David Clifford 26 seconds of extra-time to score his 10th point of the day but Stacks were equal to the task and Mannix and Kissane shot them back into the lead. David and Paudie did what they do to haul Fossa back in front, before Kissane scored to make it 0-19 each on the turnaround.

Phew!

By now David was still just doing David things. His 12th point was another slice of magic, gathering Rennie's long punt in to turn and curl over another for the scrapbook. But Stacks, to their huge credit, weren’t standing like the rest of us with our jaws dropping: O’Brien converted a free after Kissane was fouled and then with 79.45 on the big clock Mannix popped up to pop over what felt like the winning score, 0-21 to 0-20.

How naive of us! Fossa – hearts of lions every one of them – came again, working the ball down the field, the Chicago Bulls looking for Michael Jordan. Finally Sam Buckley got the ball out to Clifford, pushed out well towards the terrace sideline but with only one thing on his mind. Jordan hitting nothing but net. Tom Brady finding the endzone. Babe Ruth swatting a homer.

And so to the penalties. O’Sullivan saved well from O’Brien and then David Clifford came forward to top corner it past Guthrie. Quilter scored, Guths saved from Sam Buckley.

O'Sullivan pushed away O’Donnell’s shot, Harry Kelly smashed his shot low to the net. Michael O’Gara kept Stacks in the shoot-out with well placed low kick, but Paudie Clifford piled the pressure on Stacks’ next kicker with a perfectly rolled penalty to his left.

It was all on Greg Horan’s shoulders then, but Shane O’Sullivan stood strong to push out the Stacks’ man’s inviting shot. The Rockies smashed, Fossa roll on.

They celebrated on the pitch like it was Croke Park last January, and understandably so, but their manager Adrian Sheehan was fully aware that nothing tangible has been won yet. One feels that is only a matter of time, though.

AUSTIN STACKS: Michael Tansley, Colin Griffin, Dylan Casey, Joey Nagle, Paul O’Sullivan 0-1, Armin Heinrich, Colm Browne, Barry Shanahan, Michael O’Donnell 0-3 (2f), Cillian Litchfield 0-1, Donagh McGivergan 0-1, Jack Morgan 0-1, Sean Quilter 0-2 (1f), Shane O’Callaghan 0-1, Michael O’Gara 0-1.

Subs: Greg Horan for C Litchfield (ht), Jordan Kissane 0-2 for D McGivergan (47), David Mannix 0-3 for S Quilter (47), Brendan O’Sullivan for J Morgan (52), Ferdia O’Brien 0-5 (4f) for M O’Donnell (55), David Fitzmaurice for B Shanahan (et, 66), Michael O’Donnell for S O’Callaghan (et, 76), Wayne Guthrie for M Tansley (et, 85).

FOSSA: Shane O’Sullivan, Brian Myers, Cian McCarthy, Dan O’Connell, Cian O’Shea, Paddy Sheehan, Ruairi Doyle, Rian Colleran 0-1, Matt Rennie 0-1, Harry Buckley, Paudie Clifford 0-5, Killian Buckley, David Clifford 0-13 (3f), Emmet O’Shea 0-1 (f), Tadhg O’Shea.

Subs: Eoin Talbot for K Buckley (inj, 21), Sam Buckley for T O’Shea (40), Fintan Coffey for C O’Shea (57), Dan O’Keeffe for R Doyle (57), Ruairi Doyle for H Buckley (et, 69), Kevin McCarthy for C McCarthy (et, 76)

REFEREE: Seamus Mulvihill