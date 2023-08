Kerry Club IFC: Castleisland Desmonds stun Austin Stacks to set up home quarter-final against Fossa

Goals from Ruairi Bourke and Luke Curtin helped Desmonds to a six-point win over Austin Stacks despite having a player sent off in the first half

Cian W O'Connor scored four points from frees for Castleisland Desmonds in their win over Austin Stacks

Dan Kearney at Castleisland Kerryman Today at 23:14