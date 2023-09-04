Kerry club championships: Times, dates and venues set for semi-finals and senior final
An intermediate double header in Fitzgerald Stadium is sure to draw a big crowd to Killarney
The dates, times and venues for this weekend’s semi-final and final action in the Kerry Petroleum County Club Championships have been confirmed by Kerry GAA’s CCC (Competitions Control Committee).
The senior club final between Dingle and Kenmare Shamrocks will take place in Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening (September 9) with a 7pm throw in time. It had been expected that the game might take place on Friday evening, but that is not the case.
The two intermediate club semi-finals will take place, meanwhile, as a double-header in Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday afternoon with the clash of Milltown / Castlemaine and Killarney Legion serving as curtain raiser at 2pm for the hotly awaited clash between Austin Stacks and Fossa at 4pm.
The two junior premier semi-finals are split with the first semi-final between Ballymacelligott and Ardfert – the two championship favourites – going ahead in Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening at 5pm. The second semi-final, between Annascaul and Listowel Emmets, is fixed for Strand Road on Sunday with a 1.30pm throw-in time.
The Junior Club semi-finals will both take place on Saturday, September 9 albeit in different venues. The clash of neighbours Sneem/Derrynane and Reenard going ahead in Waterville at 5pm, and the clash of Tarbert and Beale is set for Frank Sheehy Park at 5pm.
Two relegation play-off finals are also down for decision next weekend with the clash of Currow and St Marys in the intermediate relegation play-off going ahead on Saturday at 5pm in Glenbeigh, and the Junior Premier relegation play-off between Waterville and Skellig Rangers set for Con Keating Park, Cahersiveen on Sunday at 1.30pm.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
Senior Club Final
Dingle v Kenmare Shamrocks, Austin Stack Park, 7pm
Intermediate Club Relegation play-off
Currow v St Marys, Glenbeigh, 5pm
Junior Premier Semi-final
Ballymacelligott v Ardfert, Austin Stack Park, 5pm
Junior Semi-finals
Sneem/Derrynane v Reenard, Waterville, 5pm
Beale v Tarbert, Listowel, 5pm
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
Intermediate Semi-finals
Milltown/Castlemaine v Killarney Legion, Fitzgerald Stadium, 2pm
Austin Stacks v Fossa, Fitzgerald Stadium, 4pm
Junior Premier Semi-final
Annascaul v Listowel Emmets, Strand Road, 1.30pm
Junior Premier Relegation Play-off
Waterville v Skellig Rangers, Cahersiveen, 1.30pm