Kerry club championships: Times, dates and venues set for semi-finals and senior final

An intermediate double header in Fitzgerald Stadium is sure to draw a big crowd to Killarney

The dates, times and venues for this weekend’s semi-final and final action in the Kerry Petroleum County Club Championships have been confirmed by Kerry GAA’s CCC (Competitions Control Committee).

The senior club final between Dingle and Kenmare Shamrocks will take place in Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening (September 9) with a 7pm throw in time. It had been expected that the game might take place on Friday evening, but that is not the case.

The two intermediate club semi-finals will take place, meanwhile, as a double-header in Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday afternoon with the clash of Milltown / Castlemaine and Killarney Legion serving as curtain raiser at 2pm for the hotly awaited clash between Austin Stacks and Fossa at 4pm.

The two junior premier semi-finals are split with the first semi-final between Ballymacelligott and Ardfert – the two championship favourites – going ahead in Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening at 5pm. The second semi-final, between Annascaul and Listowel Emmets, is fixed for Strand Road on Sunday with a 1.30pm throw-in time.

The Junior Club semi-finals will both take place on Saturday, September 9 albeit in different venues. The clash of neighbours Sneem/Derrynane and Reenard going ahead in Waterville at 5pm, and the clash of Tarbert and Beale is set for Frank Sheehy Park at 5pm.

Two relegation play-off finals are also down for decision next weekend with the clash of Currow and St Marys in the intermediate relegation play-off going ahead on Saturday at 5pm in Glenbeigh, and the Junior Premier relegation play-off between Waterville and Skellig Rangers set for Con Keating Park, Cahersiveen on Sunday at 1.30pm.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Senior Club Final

Dingle v Kenmare Shamrocks, Austin Stack Park, 7pm

Intermediate Club Relegation play-off

Currow v St Marys, Glenbeigh, 5pm

Junior Premier Semi-final

Ballymacelligott v Ardfert, Austin Stack Park, 5pm

Junior Semi-finals

Sneem/Derrynane v Reenard, Waterville, 5pm

Beale v Tarbert, Listowel, 5pm

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Intermediate Semi-finals

Milltown/Castlemaine v Killarney Legion, Fitzgerald Stadium, 2pm

Austin Stacks v Fossa, Fitzgerald Stadium, 4pm

Junior Premier Semi-final

Annascaul v Listowel Emmets, Strand Road, 1.30pm

Junior Premier Relegation Play-off

Waterville v Skellig Rangers, Cahersiveen, 1.30pm