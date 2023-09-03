Kerry Club Championships: Semi-final draws throw up host of intriguing contests

The clash of Austin Stacks and Fossa in the intermediate semi-final is arguably the stand-out fixture

Danger for Desmonds as David Clifford goes on the attack with Desmonds Brian Leonard and Tadhg O'Shea moving in to avert the danger during their Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Club Championship game in Castleisland on Sunday. Photo by John Reidy

If this weekend was a feast of football – and it was – next weekend’s line-up of action promises to be every bit as compelling as the club championships reach the semi-final (and final stages).

The draw for the semi-finals were made by Kerry GAA on Sunday evening after the conclusion of the quarter-final (and semi-final) action, and the ties thrown up promise to be very special indeed.

The Senior club final – for which no draw was required obviously enough – will see Dingle face off against Kenmare Shamrocks.

The Intermediate semi-finals will see Austin Stacks face Fossa (in arguably the most exciting tie of the weekend), and Milltown / Castlemaine face off against Killarney Legion.

In the Junior Premier semi-finals neighbours Ballymacelligott and Ardfert will go head-to-head, while Listowel Emmets will face off against Annascaul for a place in the final.

The Junior semi-finals have a derby flavour to them with Shannon Rangers sides Beale and Tarbert facing off, while on the other side of the draw South Kerry sides Reenard and Sneem/Derrynane will do battle.

All games will be played next weekend September 8/9/10. Fixtures to be confirmed by the CCC on Monday morning, with ticketing and streaming information also to come