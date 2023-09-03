Kerry Club Championships: Semi-final draws throw up host of intriguing contests
The clash of Austin Stacks and Fossa in the intermediate semi-final is arguably the stand-out fixture
If this weekend was a feast of football – and it was – next weekend’s line-up of action promises to be every bit as compelling as the club championships reach the semi-final (and final stages).
The draw for the semi-finals were made by Kerry GAA on Sunday evening after the conclusion of the quarter-final (and semi-final) action, and the ties thrown up promise to be very special indeed.
The Senior club final – for which no draw was required obviously enough – will see Dingle face off against Kenmare Shamrocks.
The Intermediate semi-finals will see Austin Stacks face Fossa (in arguably the most exciting tie of the weekend), and Milltown / Castlemaine face off against Killarney Legion.
In the Junior Premier semi-finals neighbours Ballymacelligott and Ardfert will go head-to-head, while Listowel Emmets will face off against Annascaul for a place in the final.
The Junior semi-finals have a derby flavour to them with Shannon Rangers sides Beale and Tarbert facing off, while on the other side of the draw South Kerry sides Reenard and Sneem/Derrynane will do battle.
All games will be played next weekend September 8/9/10. Fixtures to be confirmed by the CCC on Monday morning, with ticketing and streaming information also to come