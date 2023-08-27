Kerry Club Championships: Intermediate, Junior Premier and Junior quarter-final draws have been made
Austin Stacks and Killarney Legion will both be away in their Intermediate Football Championship quarter-finals while Castleisland Desmonds host Fossa and Kilcummin are at home to Milltown/Castlemaine
Austin Stacks will travel to Glenflesk for their County Intermediate Club Championship quarter-final after the Tralee club – and one of the competition favourites – finished second in their group after a somewhat unexpected final group game loss to Castleisland Desmonds.