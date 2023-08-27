Kerry Club Championships: Intermediate, Junior Premier and Junior quarter-final draws have been made

Austin Stacks and Killarney Legion will both be away in their Intermediate Football Championship quarter-finals while Castleisland Desmonds host Fossa and Kilcummin are at home to Milltown/Castlemaine

The Kerry Petroleum IFC, Junior Premier and Junior Championship quarter-finals take place next weekend

Paul Brennan Kerryman Today at 20:14





