Kerry captain Siofra O’Shea says management has put Kerry ladies football ‘on an upward curve’

The 21-year-old Caherdaniel woman confirmed she will have surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament injury in her knee she suffered a week before the All-Ireland semi-final

It was a tough coming home gig of sorts for Siofra O’Shea, as the team made their way to the library car park in Castleisland on Monday evening to meet the throngs of supporters that had gathered to welcome home their heroes. O’Shea had bravely come on to the field in the second half of Sunday’s All-Ireland final to try and save the game for the Kingdom despite having an ACL injury, but unfortunately Kerry were only trying to play catch up at that stage.