Kerry camogie on the up after minors beat Down to win historic All-Ireland title

Kerry’s Tara Burke was a worthy winner of the Player of the Match award after scoring nine points for her county

The Kerry squad celebrate after the All-Ireland Minor C Championship Final win over Down at Clane GAA in Kildare. Photo by Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Kerry 0-12

Down 0-8

Kerry are celebrating a first ever All-Ireland Minor camogie success after they overcame a tough Down team in the ‘C’ Championship final in Clane, Co Kildare this afternoon.

The Kingdom were strong favourites after already accounting for the Mourne county in the group-stages of the competition but they had to be thankful to the scoring prowess of centre forward Tara Burke as she scored nine of Kerry's 12 point total.

Down were much improved from that earlier encounter and in a game where point taking was at a premium, the Ulster side will look back on a second half effort from Niamh McGrath that hit off the bar as well as a rebound attempt by Lena Mason that was saved by Kerry goalkeeper Lauren Bowler as the main turning point.

At that point Kerry only led by two points but they finished well with their sole second half scorer and subsequent player of the match Tara Burke hitting the last three points of the game.

Kerry players celebrate after All-Ireland Minor C Championship Final victory — © SPORTSFILE

It was a tight and tactical encounter early on but Kerry threatened to run riot as they scored the first four points.

In contrast to the rest of the game, the winners also looked really potent from play with efforts from joint captain Emma Conway and Yasmin O'Brien coming either side of set piece scores via Causeway star Tara Burke.

Down really struggled early on and their luck was summed up when Niamh McGrath hit the bar with a relatively routine looking free.

It wasn't until the 17th minute that Down got on the scoreboard when Tara O'Neill pointed from play.

Kerry replied almost immediately with a Burke free and while they led 0-5 to 0-1 at that stage, the momentum soon changed when Down reeled off four on the bounce.

By the 28th minute the teams were on level terms with Niamh McGrath, Sophie McGrath and dangerous inside forward Amy Morgan all getting on the scoresheet for David Coffey's team.

Kerry did regain the lead with a well taken effort from wing forward Shannon Collins but there was still nothing separating the sides by the time John Burke blew the half-time whistle after Niamh McGrath turned a couple of Kerry defenders inside out before splitting the posts.

Both teams were guilty of missed opportunities at the start of the second period as they hit two wides apiece before the monopoly was broken Tara Burke converted a 38th minute free.

Burke's impact would be the story of the second half for Kerry and she soon doubled that tally with another point from a free.

Kerry's Tara Burke who was named the Electric Ireland player of the match following her performance in the All-Ireland Minor C Championship Final against Down at Clane GAA in Kildare. Photo by Stephen Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Down then reduced the deficit back to just a point with a Niamh McGrath free but Kerry continued to make the running and Tara Burke was rewarded for a fine display when she got her only point from play in the 49th minute.

Kerry were 0-9 to 0-7 leaders at that point and the team in green and gold looked like they'd do enough to hold on with a very solid defence keeping Down out until five minutes from time when the defeated side created a clear goal scoring chance.

Kerry found it difficult to hold down Amy Morgan and when she set up Niamh McGrath in space, the sizeable travelling Kingdom contingent were left holding their breath as the Down full forward saw her attempt rebound off the crossbar and the danger was still alive when the ball landed to Lena Mason but credit to Lauren Bowler as she made a point blank save.

Down weren't disheartened by that miss though and Amy Morgan scored her third point of the game in the 58th minute and with Kerry narrowly ahead, it looked to be anyone's game going down the straight.

It was at this point that Kerry and Tara Burke showed their class as the talented forward knocked over successive ‘45's and although there was more than five minutes of added time played, there was no late drama as Burke ended the scoring with a fifth free in total that saw Kerry run out deserved 0-12 to 0-8 winners.

KERRY: Lauren Bowler; Yen Leniston, Roisin Quinn, Leonie Walz; Ruth O'Connor, Ciara O'Sullivan, Niamh Quinn; Kathryn Ryan, Hannah Ryan; Amy McCarthy, Tara Burke 0-9 (5f, 3 ‘45'), Shannon Collins (0-1); Amy O'Loughlin, Emma Conway (0-1), Yasmin O'Brien (0-1). Subs: Chloe McCarthy for O'Brien (38), Niamh Gentleman for Conway (60), Lana O'Connell for O'Loughlin (62).

DOWN: Amelia Magee; Ainne Breen, Caitlin McGrattan, Sinead McAneney; Orla Dempster, Cara Savage, Claire Morgan; Ceallaigh Byrne, Sophie McGrath (0-1); Orlaith Sharkey, Tara O'Neill (0-1), Shannon Coulter; Amy Morgan (0-3), Niamh McGrath 0-3 (2f), Caileigh McConnell. Subs: Lena Mason for Coulter (48), Niamh McConville for McConnell (56).

Referee: John Burke (Galway)