Kerry camogie manager Joe Walsh says the late Pat Sheehan was ‘looking down on us’ in All-Ireland minor final

Walsh felt Kerry were the better team throughout the final but said the team’s distribution and work-rate in the last 10 minutes ‘really stood out’

Kerry players celebrate after the All-Ireland Minor 'C' Championship Final win over Down at Clane GAA in Kildare. Photo by Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Robert Cribbin Kerryman Today at 14:05