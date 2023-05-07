Kerry camogie manager Joe Walsh says the late Pat Sheehan was ‘looking down on us’ in All-Ireland minor final
Walsh felt Kerry were the better team throughout the final but said the team’s distribution and work-rate in the last 10 minutes ‘really stood out’
Robert CribbinKerryman
There was jubilant scenes in Clane on Saturday as Kerry claimed a long overdue All-Ireland Minor Championship title, and team manager Joe Walsh, who has been in charge for the last few years, got his just reward as his team claimed a four-point victory over Down.