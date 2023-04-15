Kerry camogie boss Pat Ryan adamant that victory must be the end goal

The Kingdom have made remarkable progress this year so far. The Kerry manager wants to see it franked with silverware

It was a bit of a worry for Kerry camogie supporters last year when Ian Brick announced that he was stepping away from management. The former Kerry hurling star had given his heart and soul to the cause and had raised up the fortunes and standards of the individuals and collective over his term in charge.

Getting the right person to replace Brick would be one of the most important decisions the camogie county board would have to make for some time.

In the end the man they landed on was Pat Ryan, a Limerick man who had some knowledge of the small ball game in Kerry, albeit with the Kerry minor hurlers a decade ago.

Ryan came in with a wealth of experience. He was a strong player with Knockainey in Limerick and won a Ryan Cup in Tralee RTC with Eddie Murphy in 1997.

He was Antrim camogie manager in 2019 and Limerick camogie manager in 2021. He was involved with the Kerry minor hurlers in 2013 alongside manager Ian Brick when they won the All-Ireland ‘B’ title. He is also involved with Ballyhea in north Cork at the moment, having trained several Limerick hurling clubs over the years.

Right now Ryan is understandably pleased with Kerry’s progress.

“Well, we are delighted to be there and to play in Croke Park, but now that we are in it we want to win it. That’s the ultimate aim,” he told The Kerryman.

“The group have gotten more united as the time went on. You had the Clanmaurice element that knew each other very well anyway, but as time has passed you have Cillard, Causeway, girls from all over the county. It feels like a Kerry team, and they are all proud to pull on the green and gold. It’s a very positive attitude at all our training. Thankfully we have no injury worries at the moment. A few niggles here and there, a bit of wear and tear, but it looks like we will have everyone available on the day.”

Kerry started a little bit later than most teams, the long club season for Clanmaurice in particular playing a role. But when they did hit the ground, they definitely hit it running.

“I could have come in a few weeks earlier, but I didn’t want to come in until we had a plan ready, so we met up in the Rose Hotel at the end of January to work out training times, that sort of thing.

"They have to be able to work their lives around it, so it’s important for management and players and everybody involved to have a plan. Some players are away, Clodagh, Anne Marie, Aoife, Amy, so they end up doing a fair bit of travelling, but they are great. They put in a huge effort to getting here. They are giving massive commitment.”

Kerry were winning games over the past couple of years, but generally with low enough scorelines and a heavy reliance on Patrice Diggin and Jackie Horgan for the bulk of those scores.

They actually outplayed Westmeath very well in their opening game this year, but could only raise a flag nine times, which left them vulnerable to a goal.

We were a small bit worried about their conversion rate, but that quickly eased as they have started scoring more freely and through different attacking players.

“We definitely have a better spread of scorers now, and part of that is simply that we got to train with goalposts. Prior to the Westmeath match, we had no training session with goalposts because of the lack of pitches available, but thankfully that’s improved a lot. Paul in the college in Tralee has been great to us, Knockanure for our last game, we are here training in St Senans today, and we are in Causeway in a couple of weeks time.

"These things make a big difference. The more help we get from the clubs, the more we improve and get better. We’re hoping that they can support us during June and July with the championship games when the ground is that bit firmer. It’s only for that eight weeks, really, it’s over in the first week of August.”

Ryan isn’t taking the challenge of Meath lightly.

“It’ll certainly be tough. They are a good team. They are in the final, and they deserve to be in the final. It will be a right battle. It’ll all come down to which team turns up on the day and which team can match the occasion. A few of our girls having played in Croke Park before will help definitely. The older girls have been brilliant within the group.

"There’s great leadership there. It’s not just about the games. They never complain. One night there we trained in John Mitchels, and the weather was awful.

"You wouldn’t put a cat out in it, but they trained and not one person complained. They wanted to train, whereas I looked all over the country, and everybody else was calling off their sessions for that couple of days.

“I know as a player myself, I’m not sure that I had the same desire that they do, and fair play to them. When we walk in there, we’ll have leaders in every line on the field.

"Not every team has that, but this Kerry team definitely does. If we can get the win here, it would be great in itself, and it would also set us up nicely for the championship. Winning is a habit at the end of the day.”

​Ryan isn’t a man to seek out all the credit and he’ll be the first to point out the huge effort of the management team beside him, the popular Mike Keogh being a case in point.

“We have been delighted so far with how things are going, and the team have been steadily improving week after week as well,” team selector Mike Keogh told The Kerryman.

“There’s a great buzz in training and you can see that the girls are enjoying it, so there’s a great atmosphere. The good results are coming from the good mood around the place and vice versa.

“If you were losing, you might be a bit downhearted, but all’s going well so far and hopefully it’ll go well on Sunday as well. Even among the management team, the seven or eight of us, we have built up a good bond. When we first came in, we wouldn’t have all known each other, but we got to know each other quickly and we work off each other since then. And like the girls driving on, there is a time to be serious and a time to have fun, and we do that together as a group.”

The ascent of new young players into the panel has been a big factor in Kerry’s success and Mike is quick to acknowledge it.

“We have a big panel this year. We have 32 girls travelling up to Croke Park next Sunday and there’s plenty of girls who will quite possibly have reason to be disappointed when we pick the starting team, but you’d have no problem looking at the bench behind you during the game and sending on five or six girls that would do as good a job as anybody starting.

"We will be travelling up at three o’clock on Saturday and staying in the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel, and then we’ll be getting the bus to Croke Park, so hopefully we will get to arrive there nice and early and well rested.”

They will need to prepare right. This is going to be a tough match to win, and Mike knows it full well.

“You saw it yourself the day we played Meath. There was nothing between us, just a puck of a ball, and it’s going to be the same next Sunday. Meath are a very good team, they have plenty of good players. We’ll have to match their desire, and then hopefully on the day with a bit of luck we’ll be the best team and we’ll win.

“There’s a good rivalry there, you could see that up in Trim that day, but not a single dirty stroke. All on the ball, and there were some great battles, ten or twelve great individual battles between players. 50/50 battles, and we just came out on the right side the last time.

"We were always a little bit reliant on Patrice [Diggin] and Jackie [Horgan] for scores, but we have a better spread of scoring threats this year. Laura [Collins], Anne Marie [Leen], Amy [O’Sullivan], Caoimhe [Spillane]...we have girls in the half back line who are well able to score as well.

"They have all hit important scores for us this year. They are all scoring in training. It’s a little bit harder to do it in a game, of course, but that will come as well.”

Keogh shares the good mood around the Kerry camp and is enjoying it as much as anybody.

“The League is run off fast, you are really tested. We have given the majority of our panel a run in games at this stage. Some haven’t gotten as much game time as we’d like, but they are showing up in internal games and performing excellently so we have no fear of using them either.

"It should be a great contest. We are well up for it, but I’m sure that Meath will be as well, so hopefully Kerry can come out on the right side of games.”