Kerry camogie bids for All-Ireland minor title ahead of seniors facing Clare for place in Munster Intermediate final

County minor team take on Down looking to win what would be a rare and welcome All-Ireland camogie title

The Kerry panel prior to their All-Ireland Camogie Minor 'C' Championship semi-final win over Wicklow at St. Flannan's Park in Moneygall, Tipperary. Photo by Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Down v Kerry

Saturday, May 6

Clane GAA club, Co Kildare at 2pm

Referee: John Burke (Galway)

Live on https://www.electricireland.ie/camogie-minor-championships

Kerry already have a win over Down under the belts, and a comfortable one at that, cantering to an 11-point success in the Banagher on March 19th. The Kingdom went on to record a 100 per cent record, the scrounginess of their defence extremely notable as they conceded only 1-25 in the five group outings.

They wouldn’t be over the moon about giving away 2-9 to Wicklow then in the All-Ireland semi-final but had the goods offensively to still win by seven points. Róisín Quinn, Emma Conway and Ciara O’Sullivan will be driving forces in the pursuit of a first title for the Kingdom in their third final appearance.

Down won a C title in 2012 but more recently garnered a second B triumph in 2016. They did enough to make sure of qualification to the last four before their final group tie against Armagh. They lost that by eight points but in the immediate rematch with a place in the decider at stake, it was the Mourne teenagers that edged a wonderfully contested affair, 0-11 to 0-10. Claire Morgan, Niamh McGrath and captain, Ceallagh Byrne are among the key operators.

MUNSTER INTERMEDIATE CAMOGIE CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

Kerry v Clare

Sunday, May 7

Gaelic Grounds, Limerick

Throw-in at 1.30pm

Kerry camogie was in buoyant mood, enjoying an excitement seven-a-side blitz in Kilmoyley on the Bank Holiday Monday when The Kerryman spoke to senior team manager Pat Ryan.

Part of the reason for everybody’s good mood was the announcement a few days earlier that the Munster Intermediate semi-final between Kerry and Clare was to be the curtain-raiser for the Men’s Senior Football Final between the same two counties. Ryan is looking forward to the challenge.

“Ah, it’s great for everybody to have the double header. Hopefully we’ll have a crowd behind us and we’ll get a chance to maybe showcase the game to a few people who might not have seen much of it. It’s great for the players as well, everybody is looking forward to it, and I’m sure the same can be said of Clare”. For Pat himself, Limerick born and bred, the venue is of course an added bonus.

“The home of hurling,” the Limerick native added with a grin.

“Aoife Fitzgerald and Áine O’Connor are carrying slight knocks so we will be monitoring those and making decisions closer to Sunday. Everybody else is fine.”

At senior grade, Cork have long been the standard bearers of Munster camogie, but their defeat to Waterford was a major shock and sent seismic ripples through the game.

That leaves the Clare seniors with a chance of a Munster title. Does Ryan see that having any implications for this game?

“It has created a buzz about Munster camogie at all levels, but there are some good senior teams left. I don’t see Clare holding players or anything like that because my understanding is that they have separate senior and intermediate panels anyway.

“It’s going to be a tough game. They have a good team but so do we. A lot depends on our attitude. We mustn’t let them overwhelm us. If we go out gung ho and really go at it, then I think we have every chance. It should be a good game, and we are really looking forward to it.”