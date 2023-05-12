Kerry boss Stephen Molumphy makes three changes to his side to face Laois

Star defender Mikey Boyle makes his first start in this season’s Joe McDonagh Cup

Kerry's Mikey Boyle makes his first start in this year's Joe McDonagh Cup on Saturday in Austin Stack Park Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Kerry senior hurling manager Stephen Molumphy has made three changes to his starting fifteen to face Laois in Saturday evening’s crunch final round tie in the Joe McDonagh Cup (Austin Stack Park, 5.30pm).

The most eye-catching switch is the return to the starting fifteen of star defender Mikey Boyle, after the hamstring tear that ruled him out of the earlier part of the championship and restricted him to substitute’s appearances in the last couple of rounds.

Keeper John Brendan O’Halloran, meanwhile, is straight back into the side having missed last weekend through injury. The Kilmoyley man given the all-clear to return to action, replacing Limierck’s Louis Dee in the starting fifteen.

Super-sub Jordan Conway is the third player to come into the starting fifteen for this weekend’s fixture. The Crotta O’Neills man have proven a big hit off the bench, but with the necessity for a victory this weekend it’s clear that Molumphy and his management team see the need to hit the ground running against Willie Maher’s charges.

Other than Dee both Lixnaw’s Darragh Shanahan – for Boyle – and Ballyheighue’s Colin Walsh – for Conway – miss out on the starting fifteen and are accommodated amongst a strong looking set of replacements.

Kilmoyley’s Daniel Collins, meanwhile, hasn’t made it back in time for this weekend’s fixture, but should the Kingdom make a Joe McDonagh Cup final it’s understood that he’d be in the running to feature.

The chances of that, though, are somewhat diminishing with Carlow having home advantage to the already-qualified Offaly. With the Faithful having nothing to play for, it’s expected Carlow will win that game, making the result in Tralee somewhat moot.

Kerry team (v Laois)

1. John B O’Halloran (Kilmoyley)

2. Evan Murphy (Causeway)

3. Eric Leen (St Brendans)

4. Kyle O’Connor (Ballyduff)

5. Mikey Boyle (Ballyduff)

6. Fionán Mackessy (St Brendans)

7. Jason Diggins (Causeway)

8. Eoin Ross (Balllyduff)

9. Michael Leane (Ballyheigue)

10. Paudie O’Connor (Kilmoyley)

11. Gavin Dooley (Causeway)

12. Jordan Conway (Crotta O’Neills)

13. Brandon Barrett (Causeway)

14. Shane Conway (Lixnaw)

15. Padraig Boyle (Ballyduff)

Subs

16. Louis Dee (Liam Mellows)

17. Seán Weir (Crotta O’Neills)

18. Morgan Madden (Tralee Parnells)

19. Cillian Tran (Crotta O’Neills)

20. Darragh Shanahan (Lixnaw)

21. Colin Walsh (Ballyheigue)

22. Keith Carmody (Causeway)

23. Niall Mulcahy (Mungret)

24. Philip Lucid (Ballyheigue)

25. Dan Goggin (Causeway)

26. Ricky Heffernan (Lixnaw)