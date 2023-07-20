Kerry boss Jack O’Connor says Cluxton, McCaffrey and Mannion are back to win the All-Ireland, nothing less

O’Connor believes Stephen Cluxton, Mick Fitzsimons and James McCarthy want to win their ninth All-Ireland medal ‘to stand out… and be clearly among the best players of all time’

Jack O’Connor says that Stephen Cluxton, Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion came back into the Dublin squad this year for one reason and one reason alone: to win the All-Ireland title.

And the Kerry manager believes that the three Dublin footballers – Cluxton, Michael Fitzsimons and James McCarthy – who have won eight All-Ireland medals will be driven to win a ninth on Sunday week and elevate themselves about the four other Dubliners who have won eight medals, and the five Kerry men who have eight Celtic crosses.

“Where you’re in an All-Ireland final there’s no shortage of motivation so both teams can find angles on each other, there’s no issue there,” O’Connor said at his team’s pre-final press briefing in Killarney on Thursday, adding that the return of Cluxton, Jack McCaffrey and Mannion earlier this year – as well as the addition of Dublin’s 2011 All-Ireland winning manager Pat Gilroy to Dessie Farrell’s management – means just one thing.

“Well, whatever about surprised [about their return] it was a signal of intent. I think I said [last week] that these boys weren’t coming back for the craic. These boys were coming back to win an All-Ireland” O’Connor said.

“The likes of Cluxton and those fellas don’t come back after winning eight All-Irelands just to go through motions and say ‘arra we’ll have another go, we’ll tip away for another year’. You come back to win another All-Ireland and separate themselves from the pack of the five Kerry boys that won eight and the slew of Dublin boys who have won eight already. They want to stand out not just as the best team of all time, but also to be clearly among the best players of all time.

“Someone threw a stat at me yesterday that the lads who were missing last year [Cluxton, McCaffrey, Mannion and Con O’Callaghan] had a combined total of 24 All-Ireland between them. That’s fair experience to be bringing back into the dressing room, isn’t it. And God only knows how many All Stars, so it would appear from the outside that Dublin are throwing the kitchen sink at this.”

Meanwhile, O’Connor laughed when asked what kind of game he is expecting on Sunday week when the All-Ireland champions face Dublin in what is a hugely anticipated clash of the Gaelic football’s aristocrats.

“I’m bad a predicting what kind of games… I wasn’t too close the last time, was I?” he said, in reference to him suggesting before the semi-final that no one should have been expecting a classic between Kerry and Derry, only for it to turn into, arguably, the best game of the Championship so far, albeit both teams made plenty of mistakes.

Looking into his crystal ball for the final, O’Connor said: “There’s no secret in the fact that both teams want to play on the front foot. We feel we’re at our best on the front foot. Dublin are an awesome attacking unit when they get their game going.

“I’m sure both sides will be trying to batten down the hatches a bit better than we certainly were doing against Derry, but I’d expect it to be a pretty open enough game. There’s great tradition between the two teams. A tradition of playing positive football. I can’t see that changing.”

So the obvious follow-on question is, would an open game suit Kerry?

“Well, you see, it depends on what you mean by an open game. I mean, no one wants to leave their backs isolated. You’re trying to get help back, but sometimes that’s dictated by the opposition, by the way the opposition set up and by the speed at which they attack. You’re trying to get the balance right.

“I mean, you look at the evolution of teams like Derry, for example. Derry were very good defensively for the last couple of years. They obviously worked a lot on the offensive side this year and, you know, they certainly got the balance pretty right this year.

“So every team is constantly probing to try and find the balance between defence and attack. If you set up too defensively, it takes a bit from your offensive game and vice versa. If you set up too offensively, then you’re too open. So it’s just a matter of trying to get that balance right and you’re constantly tinkering with it, and it’s not an exact science.”