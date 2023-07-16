Kerry boss Jack O’Connor calls on GAA to facilitate getting messages and instructions to the players on the field

The Kerry manager said ‘I think the GAA should [allow] a certain amount of incursions on to the field in each each half. Two or three per half, surely to God they can allow that’

Jack O’Connor says the GAA needs to allow management to get messages to their players on the field, otherwise managers will continue to come up with “clandestine” ways of doing so.

The Kerry manager, speaking after his team’s 1-17 to 1-15 All-Ireland semi-final win over Derry in Croke Park, said it is almost impossible to be heard out on the pitch on certain match days, and has called on the GAA to allow two or three times in each half when management can send someone on with a message for a player.

The maor foirne position on a management team – a role that allowed for a ‘runner’ to carry instruction on to the playing field – was disbanded in 2021, and while O’Connor didn’t mention that specific role, he did say the GAA needs to consider facilitating the delivery of instructions on to the field.

"You can’t get a word in [to the players] out there. It’s a desperate situation trying to get messages in, you’re wasting your time. Then you’ve linesmen yahooing at you if you put a toe over the line, you know. It’s something that has to be tidied up long-term because that can’t go on,”£ O’Connor said.

"Jesus, you should be able to get a message on to the field. I mean, Christ, you’re helpless. If you’re trying to make a switch it’s very very difficult, and then you have to try to think of other clandestine plans to get messages in, you know.

"I think the GAA should tidy that up [and allow] a certain amount of incursions on to the field in each each half. Two or three per half, surely to God they can allow that. It’s not fair with the effort that’s being put in nowadays. In front of that crowd you can’t hear someone from here to the door. Coaches should be able to get messages in, and I know it was abused in the past but allow three to four per half, that wouldn’t be any stain on the game.”

There was a crowd of 43,192 in Croke Park for Sunday’s semi-final, and the Kerry manager obviously struggled to get the required instruction into his players, particularly in the closing 10 to 15 minutes as Kerry trailed 1-13 to 1-14.

What message was O’Connor trying to get to his players at that stage?

"It was to put heat on the [Derry] kick-out. We had to put heat on [Odhran Lynch’s] kick-out. We had to win a couple of his kick-outs, that was the only way we were going to get momentum because if Derry got it off short you won't see that ball again for three, four minutes so that’s what we’re trying to do, make it a contest,” he said.

"Remember that one that went out high over the midfield and Tadhg Morley won it, I felt at that stage the tide was starting to turn. And hats off to Jason McGahan and Arthur Fitzgerald, I thought we finished the game stronger.

“The key is putting a bit of heat on [Lynch] and backing off him because if you put heat on him too early he slips it over your head and they’ve an extra man gone up the field and you're out of the game. So it’s just getting that balance right, we wanted to put a bit of pressure on him but not in a situation where he could just slip it, draw a man and slip it. So, yeah, it’s a pretty effective tactic for them but I’m glad we got as few block-downs on him there in the second half when it looked like he was pulling the trigger.

"I was worried until McQuillan blew the whistle. I was worried at plenty of stages during that game. Jesus, there was times we went down the field near the end and all we needed to do was kill the ball and you felt the referee might blow. There was a ball knocked into the goalie, there was another one that someone tried to pass across that was intercepted, and you’re saying ‘Jesus will you just kick it wide at least then you could regroup, the last thing you want to do with Derry is give them a counter-attack score.”