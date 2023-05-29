Kerry boss Darragh Long vows ‘this is by no means the end of this group’ after Munster final loss

The Kerry manager was full of praise for substitute Louise Galvin whose ‘energy, physicality and leadership’ really helped turn Kerry’s fortunes around in the second half

Kerry’s joint-manager Darragh Long admitted that Cork’s lightning start to Sunday’s Munster SFC final knocked his side off their game and they had a huge task to try and get back into it. Going in at half time 16 points down was as catastrophic as it could have been for the National League champions, but they rallied remarkably in the second half, winning it by 10 points – with two missed penalties – but they were ultimately well beaten and lost by six points.