Kerry and Dublin put their past and their future on the line in All-Ireland final

The Sam Maguire cup with the jerseys of Dublin and Kerry ahead of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final at Croke Park on Sunday. Photo by Sportsfile

That Jack O’Connor hasn’t watched back the 2022 All-Ireland semi-final once this year tells you all you need to know: the Kerry manager – and by extension the Kerry team – is not for living in the past.

O’Connor said last week that he made a conscious decision on New Year’s Day to leave 2022 behind. That meant the video of Kerry’s All-Ireland semi-final win last summer was packed away in Jack’s football memory box, to be dusted down, watched and enjoyed winters from here.

The past is a foreign country that O’Connor never planned to visit between January and the end of July, and the hope now is that he will be buying a ticket to place he hasn’t been before, the world of being a back-to-back All-Ireland winning manager.

O’Connor’s refusal to lean back on what the Kerry team achieved last year tells us everything about what is on the line for Sunday’s All-Ireland final: EVERYTHING.

At a Kerry GAA fundraising breakfast in Tralee on Tuesday morning, Dara Ó Cinnéide – who knows a thing or two about winning, and losing, All-Ireland finals – said that there is so much riding on the outcome of Sunday’s game precisely because Dublin have taken so much from Kerry in the last decade.

Ó Cinnéide spoke of how Dublin achieved in 21019 what Kerry didn’t in 1933 and 1982: the five-in-a-row.Of how, almost to rub salt into Kingdom wounds, Dublin beat Kerry to win the fifth title.

He talked of the three Dublin footballers, Stephen Cluxton, James McCarthy and Mick Fitzsimons, going for a record ninth Celtic cross, and how seven Dublin men have already equalled the eight medals won by Pat Spillane, Ogie Moran, Ger Power, Mikey Sheehy and the late Páidí Ó Sé, the five of whom had stood apart for over 30 years.

Ó Cinnéide even ruefully reminded his audience that in the 2020 final, Dean Rock scored the fastest goal ever scored in a final, breaking Garry McMahon’s record which had stood since the 1962 final when the Listowel man goaled against Roscommon after 35 seconds.

The message was loud and clear: Sunday is the time to arrest Dublin’s dominance over Kerry, fully and finally. Yes, there was the semi-final win over Dessie Farrell’s men last year, but as Ó Cinnéide didn’t need to remind his audience in Tralee, it is 1985 since Kerry last beat Dublin in the final itself.

Seated beside Ó Cinnéide on Tuesday was Eoin ‘Bomber’ Liston who said that semi-final win last year saw Kerry put their foot on Dublin’s throat, but next Sunday will be determine whether they lift that foot off or drive the boot down even harder.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice, Kieran Donaghy and David Moran shared their views, too, over breakfast, and the takeaway was a guarded confidence that Kerry will retain their title. Guarded because all five All-Ireland winners know what it takes to try to defend the crown, and because they know what this Dublin team are made of.

For David Clifford, Dublin have Con O’Callaghan. Paul Geaney in the green and gold is equally matched by Cormac Costello in two shades of blue

Seanie O’Shea or Ciaran Kilkenny on the ‘forty’? Take your pick.

Dublin will be every bit as happy with McCarthy and Brian Fenton at midfield as Kerry are with Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor.

Tadhg Morley or John Small at the heart of the defence? Toss a coin. Six of one, half a dozen of the other.

Kerry have the incumbent All Star goalkeeper in Shane Ryan. Dublin have the greatest goalkeeper of all time in Cluxton.

And on it goes…

Even on the sideline, Kerry and Dublin are fairly inseparable. Jack O’Connor has won four senior All-Irelands as a manager. He has won almost everything else in the game as team bainisteoir.

Dessie Farrell has won his All-Irelands as a Dublin player and manager. He has also guided the Dubs to All-Ireland minor and under-21 titles.

Sunday’s final might not be the classic everyone wants or expects, but it is sure to entertain and thrill. It is Kerry versus Dublin, a pairing that always carries an extra frisson of expectation, and a match-up that rarely fails to deliver something. Whatever that something on Sunday is, really is a anyone’s guess.

Kerry come to the game as champions, and that counts for a lot. Fourteen times a Kerry team, as All-Ireland champions, have made it back to the final the next year and come away again with the Sam Maguire cup. But wouldn’t you know it, Dublin have done the very same thing 14 times too. Peas in a pod.

Kerry have rolled the dice by naming Stephen O’Brien to start the final. Nothing wrong with that – nothing at all – but it does weaken Kerry’s bench, particularly with the gutting news mid-week for Tony Brosnan that he misses the game through illness.

Farrell has resisted the temptation to put Jack McCaffrey or Ciaran Kilkenny in from the start… but does anyone really buy that. Colour us shocked if Kilkenny, for one, isn’t on the Dublin ‘forty’ when David Gough throws in the ball at 3.30pm.

So much, then, to consider and ponder and be confident about and to fret about ahead of Sunday’s throw-in.

Will the referee be up to it?

Will the weather hold up?

Will Hawkeye have its glasses on?

Will David Clifford put in a Footballer of the Year performance?

Will James McCarthy lift the Sam Maguire cup, which would hardly hold all the medals his Dublin colleagues have won with this team?

As we say, there was a quiet, if nervous, optimism at that Kerry GAA breakfast on Tuesday morning that Kerry will bring home the bacon.

As Ó Cinnéide spoke about everything being on the line – and that when all it said and done ‘the game is still the game’ – the hairs stood on the backs of necks as the An Ghaeltacht man painted a vivid picture of what exactly football – and winning – means in Kerry.

It was enough to make Bomber jump up and say he was ready to tog out, ready to serve his county again, almost 40 years after helping take down the Dubs in 1985.

And even though Liston terrorised many a Dublin defence in his day, let’s hope it doesn’t come down to Jack O’Connor having to call the jolly giant from Beale down from the Hogan Stand. Bomber has had his time. Ó Cinnéide and Fitzmaurice too. Even Moran will be a nervous onlooker from the stand having been in the thick of it only twelve months ago.

They have had their time, and like Jack O’Connor they known the past is in the past. It is time, now, for this Kerry team to make a new future.