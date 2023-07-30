Kerry and Dublin ladies footballers to meet for the first time in the All-Ireland final

It is only the third time in the 50-year history of the ladies Championship that the same counties have contested the men’s and ladies finals in the same year following on from 1982 and 2017

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh in action against Niamh Crowley of Dublin during the TG4 All-Ireland SFC Round 1 match at Parnell Park in Dublin in June. Photo by Sportsfile

The Kerry and Dublin ladies footballers will clash for the first time in the TG4 All-Ireland senior decider when the 50th final of the competition takes place at Croke Park on Sunday, August 13.

As usual, the senior showdown will be the finale of a triple-header which will see Down and Limerick battle it out in the junior final (11.45am) before Clare and Kildare face off in the intermediate decider (1.45pm).

The highlight of the LGFA season, the TG4 All-Ireland senior final, will get underway at 4pm when Kerry and Dublin will vie to win the 50th decider for the Brendan Martin Cup.

It is only the third time in history that the same counties have contested the men’s and ladies finals in the same year. In 1982 Kerry won the ladies title and Offaly shocked the Kingdom to lift the Sam Maguire Cup, while Dublin did the double against Mayo in 2017.

This will be Kerry’s 14th final and Dublin will be the ninth team they have faced in the showdown, having previously taken on Tipperary, Offaly, Leitrim, Westmeath, Wexford, Laois, Cork and Meath in the final. They have won 11 of their 13 finals to date and along with neighbours Cork are the joint most prolific winners of the competition.

Kerry, who defeated Mayo by 1-16 to 1-11 in Saturday’s semi-final at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, were defeated by Meath in last year’s final and have not lifted the title since 1993.

This will be Dublin’s 13th appearance in the final, having won five and lost seven so far. They have played five counties so far in the final — Cork (six times), Mayo (twice), Galway (twice), Tyrone and Meath. Their last final appearance was in 2021 and they last lifted the title in 2020 when they defeated Cork.

Mick Bohan’s side proved too strong for Cork in a repeat of that showdown in Saturday’s second semi-final in Thurles when they set up their historic meeting with Kerry with a 2-19 to 0-13 win.