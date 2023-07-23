Kerins O’Rahillys secure Division 1 status after extra-time win over Austin Stacks in Kerry SFL relegation play-off

Goals from Diarmuid O’Sullivan in normal time and Cormac Coffey in extra-time helped secure a four-point win for Strand Road over the Rockies

Tommy Walsh tries to get a hand to the ball for Kerins O’Rahillys against Austin Stacks in the county SFL Division 1 relegation play-off at Austin Stack Park on Sunday. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Kerins O’Rahillys 2-16

Austin Stacks 0-18

If only they had played like this for more of their first eleven games, it might never have had to come to this.

After 12 county league games, Kerins O’Rahillys needed another 20 minutes of extra-time to secure their Division 1 status, but they did just that by arguably playing their best football of the entire campaign in the last half an hour of it against an Austin Stacks team whose downward slide continues with relegation to Division 2.

These best of enemies served up a belter of a relegation play-off that made one wonder how either team had got themselves into this pickle in the first place. But when all is said and done, it is O’Rahillys who live to fight another season in the top flight, while it is their Tralee rivals who slip down a division, coming out on the wrong side of a titanic contest.

Rarely, if ever, has a county league match been so eagerly anticipated or well attended as this one, a derby that sparked so much interest that the throw-in had to be put back 10 minutes to allow for the crowd – sprinkled with plenty of neutrals – to get into Austin Stack Park.

Cormac Coffey was a late addition to O'Rahillys defence, while Niall Fitzmaurice replaced Brendan O’Sullivan in the Stacks team and duly went back to mark Tommy Walsh in the Strand Road full forward line.

There were even sightings of 40-year-old Kieran Donaghy and recently departed Kerry FC goalkeeper Wayne Guthrie on the Rockies’ sideline, and both did enter the action late on, which spoke to the gravity of the situation for Stacks as they rolled the dice late on in a desperate attempt to win.

This was an afternoon wrapped in a heavy drizzle that seemed to embody the pathos of the occasion, with the usual high-spirited banter between both sets of supporters noticeably subdued, with a nervous energy the order of the day.

That tension was evident, too, out on the field for the best part of the first hour, where simple survival was the name of the game, but then the contest broke wide open, almost in spite of itself, with Diarmuid O’Sullivan’s 52nd minute goal.

Delight for Tommy Walsh after avoiding relegation against Austin Stacks in the County SFL Division 1 relegation play-off

The first half, played in heavy rain, had been tense and tight, with Stacks taking an early lead through a Michael O’Donnell free before O’Rahillys came back to lead 0-3 to 0-2 after 12 minutes. On 19 minutes O'Donnell had a shot on Robert O’Connor’s goal only for Coffey to throw his body in the way, and three minutes later Barry John Keane had his head in his hands after blasting the ball over the crossbar knowing the goal was at his mercy.

At half time the blue side of Tralee led 0-6 to 0-5, though Stacks were the slightly more wasteful of the two teams in that first period.

Early second half points from Greg Horan, Fiachna Mangan and Donagh McGivergan put Stacks two points ahead, a lead they still had after Keane and McGivergan swapped scores to make it 0-9 to 0-7.

That was only the second time in the first 45 minutes that two points separated the sides, but then Stacks went four ahead, 0-11 to 0-7, by the 49th minute through Sean Quilter and Jack Morgan, and it looked like the result was going the same way as it did when the teams met in the 2021 County SFC final at the same venue.

O’Rahillys, if they were going down, weren’t going down without a fight, and in the 52nd minute Conor Hayes slipped a pass to O’Sullivan coming at speed, and when the O’Rahillys midfielder crashed his shot past Michael Tansley the game, and the swelled stand, finally burst to life.

David Moran – who grew into the game as an imperious figure for O’Rahillys – kicked the equalising point two minutes later, but that was merely the prelude to another 12 minutes of high drama to come – and that only took the game to extra-time.

O’Donnell converted a free to edge Stacks back in front, but then the Rockies lost defender Colm Browne to a red card for dangerous play in the 57th minute.

Coffey – home temporarily from Dubai and playing heroically in defence throughout – came forward to level it, O’Donnell converted his fourth free to put Stacks ahead, and then Coffey thundered forward to tie it up again with his second point.

Cormac Coffey, Kerins O'Rahillys goal scorer in extra-time

With over 64 of the signalled 65 minutes played, extra-time was looming when O’Rahillys substitute Ross O’Callaghan intercepted a loose pass from Cillian Litchfield and punched over what looked like the winning point but there was still time for even more drama. Well beyond the signalled five minutes of additional time, Sean Quilter forced a ‘45’ which he then converted – under the severest of pressure – to make it 0-14 to 1-11 and send the game to extra-time.

Stacks were back up to 15 men for extra-time, Jordan Kissane coming back on for Browne, and he immediately kicked his team into the lead. Keane and David Mannix traded scores but then Coffey – already a strong contender for the match on the match accolade – burst down the field and lobbed a beautiful kick over Tansley and into the top corner of the goal to put O’Rahillys 2-12 to 0-16 ahead.

Stacks played the second period of extra-time with 14 men after Fitzmaurice was black carded on 70 minutes (the Rockies finished the game with 13 players when Kissane was red carded for strike on Tommy Walsh), and not even the introduction of Donaghy could rescue Stacks this time, as O’Rahillys closed out the win with points from Moran, Gearoid Savage and Shane McElligott.

When it was all over, O’Rahillys players – present and past – celebrated on the field like they had just won silverware and a title. They hadn’t, of course, but it showed just how much this one mattered.

Staying up in Division 1 and sending Stacks down in the process: that’s as good as it gets… for now.

AUSTIN STACKS: Michael Tansley, Colm Browne, Armin Heinrich, Jack Morgan 0-1, Paul O’Sullivan 0-1, Ronan Shanahan, Eoghan Carroll, Greg Horan 0-1, Michael O’Donnell 0-4 (4f), Fiachna Mangan 0-2, Jordan Kissane 0-1, Cillian Litchfield, Donagh McKivergan 0-3 (1f), Niall Fitzmaurice, Shane O’Callaghan. Subs: David Mannix 0-2 for S O’Callaghan (22), Sean Quilter 0-3 (2f, 1’45’) for J Kissane (44), Brendan O’Sullivan for R Shanahan (47), Gearoid Fitzgerald for B O’Sullivan (56), Wayne Guthrie for F Mangan (61), Colin Griffin for E Carroll (et, 68), Luke Casey for J Morgan (et, 68), Kieran Donaghy for D McGivergan (et, 72

KERINS O’RAHILLYS: Robert O’Connor, Jake Foley, Cormac Coffey 1-2, Darragh McElligott, Shane McElligott 0-2, Con Barrett, Ben Hanafin, David Moran 0-2, Diarmuid O’Sullivan 1-2 (0-1 ‘45’), Gearoid Dillane, Barry John Keane 0-3, Tom Hoare, Darragh O’Connor 0-2 (2f), Tommy Walsh 0-1, Conor Hayes. Subs: Ross O’Callaghan 0-1 for D McElligott (45), Shane Brosnan for B Hanafin (52), Gearoid Savage 0-1 for G Dillane (52), Darragh McElligott for D O’Connor (et, 76), Ben Hanafin for J Foley (et, 77)

REFEREE: Jonathan Griffin (Glenbeigh/Glencar)