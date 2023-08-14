Kenmare Shamrocks leave it late to secure Kerry Senior Club Championship Group A win over Na Gaeil

Kevin O’Sullivan scored 0-5 from play for the winners who had Seanie O’Shea in excellent form, while Kerry midfielder Diarmuid O’Connor scored 0-3 for the Tralee club

Sean O'Shea of Kenmare Shamrocks in action against Jack Sheehan (12) and Damien Bourke (7) of Na Gaeil during their County Senior Club Football Championship Group A game in Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Kenmare Shamrocks 0-19

Na Gaeil 1-13

Kenmare Shamrocks’ most recent game in the County Senior Club Championship prior to Sunday was a two-point win over Tralee opposition, albeit in quite different circumstances to this three-point victory over another Tralee club, Na Gaeil.

Ten months ago Kenmare got the better of Austin Stacks in the Senior Club Championship relegation play-off, the defeat consigning the Rockies to intermediate football this year. Fast-forward to Sunday afternoon in Fitzgerald Stadium and the Shamrocks were at it again, eeking out a narrow win over Na Gaeil in a first round Group A game, a result that should in all likelihood keep the winners out of relegation trouble this time around.

Of course, Kenmare Shamrocks ambitions will extend well beyond that, and after this Seanie O’Shea inspired win, there is no reason at this early stage not to figure them among the title contenders. Na Gaeil would been considered strong contenders to at least make it out of this group – and they may well still reach the semi-finals – but they have a bit of work to do now after slipping to a two-point loss in a reversal of the teams’ corresponding in the competition last year.

O’Shea kicked three points from play and converted three frees, while Kevin O’Sullivan chipped in with five points from play as Shamrocks led from the sixth minute after O’Shea put his side 0-2 to 0-1 ahead.

O’Shea scored four points in the first 23 minutes with his Kerry team mate Diarmuid O’Connor responding with two points from play to keep Na Gail in touch, as Kenmare led 0-5 to 0-3 at that stage.

David Chuchu’s score put Kenmare three ahead, and the half finished with Na Gaeil points from O’Connor and Dara Devine, with Kenmare on the mark from Kevin O’Sullivan, Chuchu and Sean O’Shea to see them lead 0-9 to 0-5 at half-time.

Na Gaeil are now into their second year playing senior football, and the 2021 county intermediate champions certainly look comfortable at the top level, especially with Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry bringing their inter-county experience to bear at midfield.

The early minutes of the second half saw Kevin O’Sullivan and Stephen O’Brien trade points with Kieran O’Donovan and Dara Devine, before Sean O’Shea’s pointed free kick briefly put Kenmare five clear and then Na Gaeil goalkeeper came forward to convert a ‘45’ to make it 0-12 to 0-8 after 38 minutes.

The Tralee side’s challenge suffered a set-back when Jack Sheehan was shown a black card and given 10 minutes in the ‘sin bin’ but Na Gaeil more than weathered their numerical disadvantage by winning the next 10-minute period by two points, greatly helped by Jack Bourke’s goal, which the corner forward coolly dispatched past Kieran Fitzgibbon after collecting Diarmuid O’Connor’s long pass.

That goal actually brought Na Gaeil level, 1-9 to 0-12, but by the time Sheehan returned to action Kenmare were two points to the good, 0-15 to 1-10, with Kevin O’Sullivan, David Hallissey and Dara Crowley raising the white flags for them.

Darragh Reen, just minutes after coming on for Na Gaeil, kicked a point to make it a one-point game, and then Dara Devine’s free kick levelled the contest with less than 10 minutes to play.

Kenmare Shamrocks top scorer Kevin O'Sullivan gets to the ball ahead of Jack Barry of Na Gaeil during the County Senior Club Football Championship Group A game in Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Kenmare Shamrocks brought veteran forward Paul O’Connor into the action, and it was they who had the stronger kick down the home straight, with points from O’Connor, James McCarthy and two more from Kevin O’Sullivan seeing the game out for Shamrocks against a game Na Gaeil that were just missing that top-class scoring forward needed at this level.

KENMARE SHAMROCKS: K Fitzgibbon; D Crowley 0-1, T O’Sullivan, C O’Sullivan; D O’Shea, T Cronin, J O’Regan; D Hallissey 0-1, J McCarthy 0-1; D Chuchu 0-2, S O’Shea 0-6 (3f), J Lehane; S O’Brien 0-2, K O’Sullivan 0-5, M McCarthy.

Subs: S O’Sullivan for J O’Regan (47), P O’Connor 0-1 for M McCarthy (50), T O’Sullivan for D Ciuciu (52).

NA GAEIL: D Burns 0-1 (‘45’); R O’Neill, N O’Mahony, J Doyle; K O’Donovan 0-2, O Maunsell 0-1, D Bourke; J Barry, D O’Connor 0-3; J O’Connor, S O’Connor, J Sheehan; M Madden, D Devine 0-4 (4f), J Bourke 1-0.

Subs: D Reen 0-1 for S O’Connor (47), E Doody for J Sheehan (52), K O’Connor for K O’Donovan (54), R O’Sullivan for R O’Neill (55), L Barrett for M Madden (58)

REFEREE: P O’Sullivan (Firies)