John O’Dowd: Kerry’s facile win over Tipperary was more beneficial to individuals than the collective
Kerry’s 20-point crushing of Tipperary last weekend will be of no use to the team, but several players will have benefitted plenty from it on a personal level
John O'DowdKerryman
While Saturday was always going to be a championship game to be endured, rather than enjoyed, at Fitzgerald Stadium, with Tipperary completely out of their depth, it wasn’t an entirely meaningless affair either. Not for certain players on the Kerry team anyway.