John O’Dowd: Kerry’s facile win over Tipperary was more beneficial to individuals than the collective

Kerry’s 20-point crushing of Tipperary last weekend will be of no use to the team, but several players will have benefitted plenty from it on a personal level

Tony Brosnan in action against Kevin Fahey of Tipperary during the Munster SFC semi-final at Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday. Brosnan had a first half penalty kick saved but finished the game having scored five points from play. Photo by Sportsfile© SPORTSFILE

John O'DowdKerryman

While Saturday was always going to be a championship game to be endured, rather than enjoyed, at Fitzgerald Stadium, with Tipperary completely out of their depth, it wasn’t an entirely meaningless affair either. Not for certain players on the Kerry team anyway.