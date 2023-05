John O’Dowd: Kerry visit the hurt locker once more at Under 20 level

It’s been fifteen years since the Kingdom triumphed in an All Ireland Under 20 final or even won a semi-final. It’s an itch the county must scratch

The Kingdom last triumphed at Under 21/20 level in 2008. Pictured is Mike O'Donoghue celebrating scoring his side's second goal with team-mate Paul O'Connor in that final victory over Kildare Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

John O'Dowd Kerryman Today at 10:01