John O’Dowd: If Kerry are professional and focused they will get the job done against limited Louth

‘Forget the fact that Kerry could, conceivably, go out of the championship with a defeat on Sunday. Such a nightmare scenario cannot even be contemplated’

Paudie Clifford will be expected to, among others in the Kerry forward unit, support his brother David in the scoring stakes against Louth on Sunday

John O'DowdKerryman

It doesn’t have any significance heading into the clash between the respective counties in Portlaoise on Sunday, but, nevertheless, I don’t think too many Kerry supporters will remember that Louth have won the last two senior meetings between the sides.