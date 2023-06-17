John O’Dowd: If Kerry are professional and focused they will get the job done against limited Louth
‘Forget the fact that Kerry could, conceivably, go out of the championship with a defeat on Sunday. Such a nightmare scenario cannot even be contemplated’
John O'DowdKerryman
It doesn’t have any significance heading into the clash between the respective counties in Portlaoise on Sunday, but, nevertheless, I don’t think too many Kerry supporters will remember that Louth have won the last two senior meetings between the sides.