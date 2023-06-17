John O’Dowd: If Kerry are professional and focused they will get the job done against limited Louth

‘Forget the fact that Kerry could, conceivably, go out of the championship with a defeat on Sunday. Such a nightmare scenario cannot even be contemplated’

Paudie Clifford will be expected to, among others in the Kerry forward unit, support his brother David in the scoring stakes against Louth on Sunday

John O'Dowd Kerryman Today at 07:00