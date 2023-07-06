John O’Connell says under-21 win should be platform for North Kerry to field a team in county senior championship
North Kerry’s under-21 team manager John O’Connor say winning the county final this week – coupled with the new divisional team winning the county minor title last year – is the basis for an amalgamated North Kerry team to enter the County Senior Football Championship, suggesting a two-year stint in the county SFC would be worth exploring.