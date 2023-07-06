John O’Connell says under-21 win should be platform for North Kerry to field a team in county senior championship

‘We need to build on this as individuals, as a district, and as clubs as well. We need to get all our clubs back up the divisions, and this can help that,” says North Kerry U-21 team manager

North Kerry’s joint captains Darragh Lynch and Kevin Goulding, right, lift the trophy after their team beat East Kerry to win the County Under-21 Football Championship Final at Austin Stack Park. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

John O'Dowd at Austin Stack Park Kerryman Today at 21:34