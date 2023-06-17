Jack O’Connor would be right to be wary of Harte but Wee county shouldn’t pose major problems for Kerry

Kerry won’t have to be at their best to beat Louth on Sunday, but somewhere close to it would inspire confidence heading into the knock-out proper stage of the Championship

If ever a picture suggested a thousand words it is surely the one of Jack O’Connor looking across as Mickey Harte at a pre-match press conference for the 2005 All-Ireland football final. Of course, the picture speaks no words; all it leaves us with is the classic ‘a penny for your thoughts, Jack?’ question hanging there for eternity.

That suited and booted meeting of two of the finest GAA managerial minds ever was 18 years ago, which is two lifetimes in terms of how the game has moved on, and yet this Sunday O’Connor and Harte will toe the line again, two of the wiliest foxes still in the game, looking to outwit each other through their teams. Jack is back for his third term as Kerry manager, while Mickey has moved south of the border where he is making football fashionable again in Louth as manager of the Wee county.

O’Connor played down the imminent sideline meeting of himself and Harte when it was put to him after Kerry’s win over Cork the weekend before last. “Myself and Mickey aren’t playing at all, it’s the boys who are playing,” O’Connor said. “Jaysus, he’s a long time on the road, isn’t he? Like myself, I suppose. Fair dues to him, he’s a mighty man.”

It feels as if O’Connor and Harte – seven All-Ireland senior titles between them as managers – should have more whitewash history between them, given those tumultuous years in the Noughties when Kerry and Tyrone battled for supremacy, but that 2005 All-Ireland final was the only significant championship meeting between the two men.

An O’Connor-managed Kerry and a Harte-led Tyrone met again in an All-Ireland Qualifier in 2012, with Kerry getting the better of a Tyrone team in decline with 10 points to spare, but Jack’s second spell as Kerry boss would end a few weeks later. And Harte’s long departure from managing his native county was already underway, even though he would stay in the job for another eight seasons, before stepping down after the 2020 Championship, the same year O’Connor had just finished the first of his two years as Kildare manager.

So that’s just the two Championship meetings of O'Connor and Harte despite well over 30 years of senior inter-county managerial experience between them, the majority of which has overlapped.

Now, on Sunday, the two men cross paths again, Jack back with Kerry for the third time, Harte in the second flush of his managerial life as the Louth bainisteoir. And it is hard not to be drawn back to that photo of O’Connor eyeing up his opposite number, Jack wondering what’s going on inside Mickey’s head and the rest of us wondering what’s going through Jack’s mind.

There aren’t too many parallels to be drawn between 2005 and 2023 except, maybe, for the obvious one. Back then, Jack was in his second year as Kerry manager, had won the All-Ireland the previous year and was looking to retain the Sam Maguire in ’05. Fast forward 18 years and Jack is in now in the second year of his third go as Kerry manager, still in possession of the canister and still looking to go back-to-back for the first time in his senior managerial career.

Read more John O’Dowd: If Kerry are professional and focused they will get the job done against limited Louth

Harte and Tyrone hijacked that ambition way back then, and somewhat unexpectedly he and Louth are in a position to do it again. As unfathomable as it seems, a Louth win on Sunday could eliminate the All-Ireland champions from the competition, with the caveat that it would depend on how the other Group 1 game between Mayo and Cork plays out.

But the fact remains: despite the grumbles about the format of this new group phase of the All-Ireland series – which sees three of the four teams in each group advance to the knock-out stage – Kerry are playing for the Championship lives next Sunday. In others words, while we are still in the group stage of the championship (decried by many as being nothing more than a glorified nine-league) Kerry, for one, will be very much playing knock-out football in Portlaoise at the weekend.

Can any of us countenance Kerry not winning on Sunday? Not really, but if Kerry are to walk across one minefield this year, O’Moore Park could well be it. If we’d a euro for every mention we’ve heard this week of Sligo in Stack Park in 2009, we’d have the train fare to Portlaoise paid for twice over. It took then Kerry goalkeeper Diarmuid Murphy – now one of O’Connor’s sideline lieutenants – to save David Kelly’s late penalty in a Round 3 Qualifier and save Kerry’s bacon as they struggled through the back door.

Louth’s finishing third in Division 2 of the League, reaching the Leinster final, and running Mayo to a point in Castlebar ten days ago speaks to a team that is an opponent to be very much respected, if not feared. Harte has clearly worked the oracle in the Wee county, and rising confidence in a team and county more used to losing can be a potent thing.

Clearly, Louth would have targeted the game against Cork as the one to win in order to get out of the group, but now they are properly playing for their Championship lives too, and that makes them a far tougher prospect. The key for Kerry will be to try and break that resolve early. If the Munster champions can get on the front foot early in the game, get ahead and force Louth to come out of what will be a very defensive structure and mind-set, then Louth’s mental resolve should wither.

To that end, Kerry cannot – as they have done against Mayo and Cork – rely almost solely on David Clifford to pull them through. It’s fair to assume that the Footballer of the Year will be double marked, possibly with a sweeper tucked in in front of him, so others – especially those free men – have to step up and supply the scores.

There is little doubt but Louth will make life very difficult for Kerry, and Harte’s tactical nous will be instrumental in that. Jack O’Connor will be right to be wary of what his old adversary might spring on Sunday, but the reality is that this Louth team isn’t anywhere as talented or experienced as this Kerry team.

The All-Ireland champions have been puttering through the last few weeks, and it might not be until they hit Croke Park for an All-Ireland quarter-final that will see them back to near there best. Somewhere less than their best on Sunday won’t inspire much confidence from the wider support, but it will still be good enough to get the job done.

ALL-IRELAND SFC GROUP 1 ROUND 3

Kerry v Louth

Sunday, June 18

O’Moore Park, Portlaoise at 2pm

Referee: James Molloy (Galway)