Jack O’Connor says securing top seed for Group Phase is as good a reason as any for trying to win the Munster final

Kerry manager believes the new All-Ireland Championship format will be exciting and challenging

“If I was playing marbles I would want to win.” That is Jack O’Connor’s answer to a rhetorical question about where his level of desire to win next week’s Munster final lies.

Sunday week in Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds, defending Munster and All-Ireland champions Kerry play Clare for the provincial title, and O’Connor’s prime motivation – as ever – will be the lure of winning. Marbles, golf, football matches, it makes no difference.

Victory over what O’Connor genuinely feels is a Clare team very capable of troubling Kerry would be his sixth Munster title as manager (there were a couple of others as Páidí Ó Sé’s lieutenant around the turn of the century, including 2000 when the counties last met in the provincial decider), but there is now the extra motivation and incentive that provincial champions will get top seed status in their group for the All-Ireland Championship Group Phase. That no.1 seed status guarantees a home game first (against what could be a very tough third seed team), something that isn’t lost on the Kerry manager.

"There’s loads of reasons why we want to win the game. First of all losing is never good for morale,” O’Connor said at a press briefing on Saturday.

“Second of all, it helps with the seeding that you get your first game at home. It’s always good to get off to a good footing. I remember a few years ago there in the group stages (Super 8s) Kerry lost the first game to Galway in Croke Park and they were on the back foot after that and it cost them in the end in 2018 I think that was. So it’s never good to get off on a bad footing so, look, of course we’ll be going flat out to try and win the game because nothing breeds confidence like winning and that’s what we’ll be aiming to do."

The new Championship format – four groups of four, preliminary quarter-finals, etc – is something O’Connor is looking forward to. His involvement with Kerry teams goes all the way back to the old straight knock-out system, though he didn’t manage a senior team during the short-lived ‘Super 8s’ phase of the Championship.

“I think exciting, it’s an exciting format, and players are looking forward to it. Even the anticipation of the draw (on Tuesday) and getting a big game in Killarney, you know that’s something for players to be excited about. The fact that you’ve games every two weeks is ideal because you can do a week’s work and then taper down a bit coming up to the games so I think it’s a good format. But it’ll be at the end of the season before we all get a proper handle on how to go about it properly,” he said.

“There are going to be some very difficult games in the group stages, that’s why I am saying it’s vital to try and get the first game at home and try and get a win under your belt, and that puts you in a decent position. It’s going to be exciting and it’s going to be challenging, and I suppose the championship needed to be spiced up a bit and this will serve that purpose.

“My own instinct is that you have to time your run a bit and just try to be hitting form around the group stages because that’s really important. I don’t know was it by accident or design that it’s only in the last month or six weeks I suppose that we feel we’ve got up to the pitch or where we need to be.”

Does he feel that panel depth will be more important than ever given the extra games and the compact schedule?

“I think so, yeah, and that’s one of the reasons why we are hoping to keep as many fellas in the panel as competitive as possible so that if someone gets injured someone can step in seamlessly. And that’s vital because you don’t get a chance to draw your breath, from here on in now it’s flat out and fellas have to be up to speed, and maybe that was part of the reason we left the lads play club football so that they’d get more up to match speed and be ready if they were called upon.”

Before the helter-skelter of the All-Ireland Series – Kerry and Clare are both assured of their place in the Sam Maguire Cup championship already – there is the not small matter of the Munster Final?

“What I’m expecting is a very tough battle. I mean most people this year were expecting it would be a Kerry and Cork final in Killarney and Cork seemed to have improved and I think they have improved this year and their League performances would have suggested that, and then Clare turned them over so that will tell you that anyone who underestimates Clare is mistaken.

“We’re expecting it to be a very tough battle. They are very well set up defensively, have a good sweeper system in place and they have forwards who can do damage. Keelan Sexton at the moment is probably one of the hottest forwards in the country along with Eoin Cleary and Emmet McMahon and those fellas so they have a good combination of being solid defensively and very good on the counter-attack. It will be a very good test for our fellas and a test we are looking forward to.

“My first Munster final with Kerry was in ’04 against Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds and we’re just hoping we won’t have as tough a day as we had that day anyway. We were very lucky to get our legs out of there with a draw that day so, yeah, we’re expecting a big battle from Clare, a really big battle. I mean, it’s a big game for them. They haven’t had the chance of turning over Kerry since ’92, that’s 31 years ago, so that’ll tell you how hungry they’ll be, so if we take our eye off the ball at all we could be in for a bit of a shock here.”