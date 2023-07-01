Jack O’Connor says Kerry defence was the ‘bedrock’ of impressive All-Ireland quarter-final win over Tyrone

‘We were very determined and we’ve a pile of work done on trying to improve defensively and get a good structure and not concede goals,’ O’Connor said after Kerry’s 2-18 to 0-12 win

Any day you’ve time to have a glance up at the big screen lurking over the Nally Stand end at Croke Park is a good day for a team manager, and Jack O’Connor allowed himself one or two quick looks up to see how things looked on the GAA’s version of a jumbotron.

That the Kerry manager was able to watch a few seconds of game play out on the big screen, rather than being in conclave with his selectors or needing to get frantic messages to his players out on the field, says it all about how this All-Ireland quarter-final fizzled out in Kerry’s favour.

Three points ahead at half time, Kerry were eight ahead by the 50th minute, 12 points clear on the hour mark, and still that dozen scores between the teams in those final couple of minutes that allowed the Kerry boss to drink it all in as Kerry became the first team to secure a semi-final spot.

"Delighted with the performance. We felt we were coming into good form the last couple of weeks. We were very happy with the way we played against Louth a couple of weeks ago in Portlaoise and it was just a matter of trying to get that form into Croke Park here. You need form coming here because it is a big pitch, it’s energy sapping and delighted overall,” was O’Connor’s primary take on what was, indeed, a very satisfying day for the reigning All-Ireland champions.

Two goals and 18 points will win the majority of Championship games, even in the rarefied air of knock-out football in Croke Park, but while Sean O’Shea’s and Diarmuid O’Connor’s second half goals will be the YouTube moments from the game, a more telling statistic – and one that wasn’t lost on the Kerry manager – is that Kerry conceded just six points in each half, and just eight points from play across 76 minutes of game time.

"We were very determined and we’ve a pile of work done on trying to improve defensively and get a good structure and not concede goals,” O’Connor said. “The last time the two teams played here Kerry lost the game on turnovers and goals, and they are the two areas that we worked very, very hard on since we got the job two years ago. I think today the defence was the bedrock and we were able to play from there.”

That three-point, 0-9 to 0-6, lead at half-time certainly wasn’t comfortable enough for anyone in the Kerry dressing room, and even when Diarmuid O’Connor coolly finished Tony Brosnan’s assist to the net, a score that put Kerry 11 points ahead, the manager wasn’t counting chickens. So when was he comfortable enough to feel the game was in the bag?

“Once the second goal went in. I think we'd really want to shoot ourselves in the foot to have lost it from there,” O’Connor said, before expanding on Sean O’Shea’s 60th minute goal, fashioned by another slice of David Clifford wizardry when he fly-kicked the ball over his shoulder to Tony Brosnan, who created the chances for O’Shea.

“Was that the second goal where David nearly was over the sideline when he threw the left leg at it?” O’Connor asked rhetorically. “That was some… he must have eyes in the back of his pole there because that was some vision to see where Tony was.

“I didn’t think it was a great pass to him in the first place, to be honest, I was just following the play and I said to myself, Jesus, they’re lining him up here to nail him because he was near the sideline and he just got the ball away, but sure that’s the mark of the man. He has tremendous vision and to be fair to Tony Brosnan he showed great composure in drawing the man and slipping him.”

As for Jack’s other post-match ruminations, he was happy enough with Kerry’s discipline, but happier still with the midfield contribution of Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry.

“There were a fair few cards dished out. Was I happy with the discipline? Look, it’s always a bit feisty between ourselves and Tyrone, yeah, and you want players playing on the edge without going over the edge, but we’re happy enough we’re not missing anyone for a semi-final anyway.

“There’s no one harder on Kerry than our own people, you know. The narrative all year is that we don’t have a midfield but we thought the two boys did really well out there today. And if people write us off a bit, sure we're only delighted with that.”

Jack O’Connor is never going to cry tears for Tyrone, but the Kerry manager did have, if not quite sympathy for the opposition, a certain understanding that the three games in three weeks looked like it caught up with the Ulster men in the end.

“It’s tough going on anyone. [Tyrone] had to go up to Ballybofey [last weekend] which isn’t an easy place, even though they had a facile enough win it still knocks it out of your legs. We got a real break two weeks ago when Cork beat Mayo and we finished top of the group. We were delighted with that because it is the ideal break really because there isn’t much time to recover. What had Tyrone, six, seven days. It’s not easy coming into a fast pitch like Croke Park and I thought at times it showed in patches there. I thought we had the legs in certain areas at certain stages of the game,” O’Connor said.

“We still felt we left scores after us out there. We were just a bit trigger-happy in the first half and not working the ball to positions where we had a better shot selection, but delighted overall. It’s very hard to pick holes in that."