Jack O'Connor says David Clifford was ‘willing the team to get over the line’ with an ‘incredible performance’

The manager said Kerry made ‘mistakes galore’ but was full of praise for the players who ‘kept at it and found a way’ to win

Jack O’Connor said “you'd have to take your hats off to Derry, they played some football out there” – which they did – but he then proceeded to heap praise on the Kerry players who dug as deep as they have had to all year to just about see of a huge Derry challenge in what was a riveting All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park.

O’Connor said he was worried “until [Joe] McQuillan blew the whistle, I was worried at plenty of stages during that game” and the Kerry manager had every right to be. Not only were Kerry a point down, 1-14 to 1-13, after 65 minutes, but Derry were still piling forward, creating chances, and – marginally – looking the likely winners at that stage. One couldn’t say the All-Ireland champions were on the rack at that stage, but Derry had, by and large, dictated the terms of the game for the first hour, and but for some woeful shooting and butchering of a couple of goal chances, the Ulster champions should really have been four to six points clear by the 65th minute, instead of that single point lead.

“I just said to the boys at half-time that, you know, Derry had played most of the football in the first half. There was still only a score in it and it was important that we hit the ground running at the start of the second half,” O’Connor said. Kerry did hit the ground at the start of the second half with points from David Clifford and Sean O’Shea to cut the three-point deficit, 1-11 to 1-8, to just a point, which even then the Kerry manager felt was a pivotal.

“I think that got us back in the game with a chance, but, you know, Derry kept coming. They didn't lie down. They were a serious team today and, on another day they could easily have won that game,” O’Connor said, saying that the Kerry players showed huge desire after that 65-minute mark to go from that one point behind to lead by three deep into additional time.

“Yeah, I mean, any questions that were asked of our fellas you know, had we the bottle for it? Had we the heart for it? That's what the game turned into in the end,” he said.

"There was mistakes galore. I mean out there in the middle of the field near the end, David [Clifford] won a great turnover, then we gave it straight back to the boys, then we won it back again, you know, that kind of thing. So there were huge mistakes but, by God, was there some honesty in that and some honesty by the players, honesty of effort was incredible.

“And as I said, hats off to Derry, they put in some performance today. So it really meant that we had to give everything to get over the line."

Kerry goalkeeper Shane Ryan saves a shot from Niall Toner during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final

O’Connor has always preached the importance of the panel, and the Kerry substitutes made a huge difference as the game wore on, none more so than Steven O'Brien.

“Yeah, yeah, absolutely and Brian Beaglaoich gave us great momentum coming out of defence. And so all the subs contributed and Stephen kicked a great score with his left foot, you know, where he threw the left at it. I wasn't expecting that one to go over, but it was a critical score at the time and it just gave us a bit of a foothold that allowed us to, you know, to drop back a bit and play on the break for the last five minutes,” O’Connor said.

“Derry are a tough nut to crack. They are not easily penetrated. They have that structured set defence, they have it fairly down to a tee. We had to be incredibly patient. We made plenty of mistakes in the game, no question about it. We made loads of mistakes. We forced it a bit, at times. I remember a few balls kicked in overshot the runway and went harmlessly wide. But I think that was coming from the fact Derry were a tough nut to crack. Very tough.

“So hats off to our fellas, they found a way. They found a way. They made mistakes, but they kept at it and they found a way.

“We were expecting that they’d try and get goals because a big part of their game-plan is to try and get ahead of you and play you on the break a bit. They've an awful lot of good footballers. I've been saying that consistently for the last while. They've a pile of good footballers, lads that would get on any team in the country. They have some top-class footballers. They have a defensive system that is extremely difficult to break down. They were as good if not better than we expected.

“We had nothing to lose at half-time. We felt we weren't going after the game in the first half. We took a few chances in the second half. There was no such thing as a sweeper. There was no such thing as extra men back. It was man on man. We put a bit more pressure on Derry in the middle third of the pitch. That was key."

Key, too, was the contribution of David Clifford, who finished with nine points – four from play, a mark, and four frees, three of which he won himself.

"An incredible performance, particularly in the second half. It was like he was willing the team,” O’Connor enthused. “The way he played in the second half that he was willing the team to get over the line. I thought it was an incredible second half performance.

“This is a man that’s playing under pressure with all the expectation on him - double, triple marked and he still finds a way, so hats off to him, what a great performance.

"I’m not saying he was poor in the first half, anything but because he scored freely and was giving fierce trouble to our man Chrissy [McKaigue]. But it was just the fact that he came out the field and the last quarter of an hour and he was back in his own full-back line and he was just doing things that I’d never seen him doing before - winning ball inside in his own square and stuff like that.

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor and Diarmuid O'Connor celebrate after the All-Ireland semi-final win against Derry

"It was almost like he said ‘whatever happens, we are not going to be beaten today’, so that’s what I was referring to. I’m not saying he was slack in the first half either!”

O’Connor, needless to say, wasn’t in Croke Park on Saturday to see Dublin book their place in the July 30 final after a tough semi-final win over Monaghan, but his initial thoughts ahead of the final are that there is room for improvement and that Kerry will need to improve on this performance.

“We are in the final and that is all I can say about it at the moment. At least we are there. We have a chance. Dublin, obviously, will be a different challenge the next day. But for today, today's performance was good enough. We may need to tidy up a few things for the final,” he said.

“I haven’t reflected on it or haven’t seen it back obviously but we made a lot of mistakes. We made plenty of mistakes. I feel the game will bring us on, it was a very intense game, really intense game. I feel that the fact that our panel contributed will help us and will put a spark in training the next couple of weeks but I do feel we need to improve. It is very obvious that that Dublin team have been gearing up for two weeks time from well back. They’ve brought back the cavalry, they’ve even brought back Pat Gilroy, they didn’t bring those fellas back for the craic, you know.”