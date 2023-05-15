Jack O’Connor allays Jason Foley concerns saying the Kerry full back ‘seems to be okay’ for Mayo match

The Kerry manager is expecting there to be “an edge” to Saturday’s All-Ireland Group Phase Group 1 game in Killarney with both teams desperate for a win that should set them up for a straight route to the All-Ireland quarter-final

Jason Foley in action against Aidan O'Shea of Mayo in last year's All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Croke Park. Foley is expected to have fully recovered from a slight hamstring injury issue to be fit to face Mayo on Saturday in Killarney. — © SPORTSFILE

Five days out from what is generally seen as their most important game of the year so far, Kerry football manager Jack O’Connor has allayed concerns over Jason Foley’s hamstring injury, saying the team’s full back “seems to be okay from what I can see”.

Foley was substituted late in the Munster Final win over Clare last Sunday week, after the Ballydonoghue club man appeared to feel some discomfort in his hamstring. With National League champions Mayo coming to Killarney on Saturday for the first game of Group 1 of the All-Ireland Group Phase, O’Connor indicated that outside of the long-term injuries, Killian Spillane is probably the only players in a race to be fit and available for Saturday.

“We’re not too bad. Paul Murphy is back training, Jack O’Shea and Donal O’Sullivan are still working their way back to fitness away from the group. Killian Spillane did a bit of ankle damage during the session on Saturday, so we’ll just see how he is on Tuesday night. Outside of that, it’s just those long-term injuries that I was telling you previously about,” O’Connor told The Kerryman on Monday evening.

“Jason Foley seems to be okay from what I can see. Paul Murphy tweaked a hamstring against Tipperary, but it was minor enough, so he is back. The same for Donal Down (O’Sullivan),” O’Connor said, adding that Paudie and David Clifford had the week off following their month Ellen’s death, but trained with the team last Saturday.

As for the visit of Mayo to Fitzgerald Stadium, where it generally agreed that the winner of this game will most likely top Group 1 and qualify straight to the All-Ireland quarter-finals, O’Connor said going the shortest route through the Championship remains the preferred option, and that Saturday’s game will have “an edge” to it, given what’s potentially at stake.

“Look, I am a big believer in trying to go the direct route if you can. If you lose a game in this group means you are out three weekends in a row. You are out in the last game in the group, you are out in a preliminary quarter-final, and the quarter-final itself, so that is three weeks in a row, that’s tough going. The ideal gap between games is two weeks because it gives you a chance to recover and build up again whereas if you are out three weeks in a row the chances of injures are increased,” O’Connor said.

“There will be an edge to the game, there’s no question about it. And there’ll be no holding back here, both teams will be going at it hard. We’re expecting a big contest here because Mayo have a very athletic team and the stadium is a big pitch, one of the biggest pitches in the country, and it’s made for running power. So we’ll have a fair idea Saturday evening where we’re at and how we’re set.”

The last meeting between the counties was Mayo’s 2-14 to 1-10 League win in Castlebar in February, and while that result should have no real bearing on how Saturday plays out, O’Connor is wary of what a Mayo team that hasn’t been seen in six weeks since their early Connacht Championship exit will bring to Killarney.

“We’re playing the cream of the crop now the next day, the winners of Division One, and a team that steamrolled us up in Castlebar, so it’s going to be a big step-up in class. No question about it, we’re going to have to bring our ‘A’ game to compete with them,” O’Connor said.

“That was one of our most disappointing performances over the last two years up in Castlebar, so we have a lot of improving to do from that game. Saturday will give us an opportunity to see how much improvement we have made.

“We have to take every game on its merits. The Mayo game is going to be a really big game. They’re going to bring massive travelling support from Mayo. They’re notorious supporters, from the point of view that they back their team through thick and thin. They will bring huge support to Killarney.

“We are expecting a big Kerry support as well. Traditionally, the Kerry public like Killarney as a venue, and the atmosphere around the town, and all that. We’re expecting a huge crowd there, and I think the players will be looking forward to that. Deep down, we were expecting a Munster final there, but that didn’t transpire, so we’re getting a big game there now anyway.”

“The players enjoy that. They like playing in good atmospheres but these are a bunch of players who experienced the Kerry/Dublin game last year where the atmosphere was absolutely electric – and I haven’t experienced anything like it before – so they will enjoy a full house in Killarney and a big atmosphere.”