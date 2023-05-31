Is Maurice Shanley the man to mark Kerry’s danger man David Clifford in Sean Meehan’s absence?

Cork have had as much success as any team in recent years in curtailing the influence of David Clifford in Championship games. Can they limit the Footballer of the Year again on Saturday, and who is best equipped to try to do that?

Cork's Maurice Shanley in action against David Clifford during the 2020 Munster SFC semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Sportsfile

Paul Brennan Kerryman Yesterday at 12:41