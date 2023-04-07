If Kerry hit their straps up front victory over Down should be within reach

The Kingdom need to hit the ground running in their Joe McDonagh Cup opener in Ballycran this Saturday afternoon

Kerry star Shane Conway in action against Down's Niall McFarland during the side's National Hurling League Division 2A clash in Austin Stack Park, Tralee last month Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

Even though there’s not a team of the calibre of Antrim in this year’s Joe McDonagh Cup, in an overall sense it’s probably a more competitive championship this year than last.

That being the case, Kerry really, really need to hit the ground running this weekend away to Down in Ballycran. Defeat there and all of a sudden ambitions are likely to narrow towards survival and away from making it four straight final appearances.

Even with that being the case, all wouldn’t necessarily be lost. After all the Kingdom suffered a first round defeat to the same opposition last year, and the situation wasn’t nearly as bad as feared at the time.

Still it would behove Stephen Molumphy’s men to win this game if they’re to have any genuine ambitions of pushing on in this year’s competition. As tricky an assignment as this is – and believe us it is very tricky indeed – it doesn’t get any easier from there.

That’s bound to induce a certain amount of nervousness for the green and gold. Same goes for Down we’d suggest as they’ll be targeting this game as one of their best prospects for points, and with it survival in the Joe Mac for another year.

Twice last year Ronan Sheehan’s men bested the Kingdom, once in league and once in championship, as noted above. That they’ve not quite hit those heights this year will be of concern to the man with family ties to Cork and Kerry.

Still they arguably showed enough in their game with Kerry in Austin Stack Park a couple of weeks back – despite losing – to show that they’ll be formidable opposition for the Kingdom on their home turf this weekend.

To be fair it was an unusual sort of a game in Austin Stack Park in that Kerry were already qualified for the league semi-final, while Down were all but guaranteed survival in Division 2A (Derry needed to beat Carlow in Dr Cullen Park to stand any chance of overhauling their Ulster rivals).

All that said, watching that afternoon in Tralee it didn't feel like a pair of sides just going through the motions. Both teams were searching for form, both sides wanted a morale boosting win the round out the group phase.

Down led at the break and, while Kerry had the breeze to come for the second half, the visitors to Austin Stack Park didn’t hang about in the second half and at times looked perfectly capable of pulling clear.

It took a rear guard action, led by substitute Jordan Conway who pilfered a brilliant goal, for the Kingdom to turn it around in the last fifteen to twenty minutes.

Nip and tuck in other words, certainly not a commanding enough victory to give one total confidence in a Kerry win on the weekend. No, this will be tight, it will be hard-fought and by the end of it there shouldn't be much more than a handful of points between the sides.

Down started the year somewhat on the back-foot with some important players out – star men Eoghan Sands and Dónal Hughes both abroad – but have been building towards a more competitive force throughout the season.

Marc Fisher and Jordan Doran missed games earlier in the campaign, but both were back on the pitch in Tralee for the final round of the Division 2A campaign.

Even without Sands and Hughes, there’s a lot of talent there – Caolan Teggart in defence, Matt Conlon and Liam Savage at midfield, with guys such as Dáithí Sands, Pearse Óg McCrickard, and Tom McGrattan starring up front.

There’s more than enough firepower there to cause Kerry trouble, especially with Mikey Boyle out of commission this weekend owing to that hamstring injury he picked up in the Division 2A semi-final with Offaly in Tullamore.

The Kingdom probably do have sufficient depth to cope in his absence with Jason Diggins now firmly back in the fold, but even with Diggins proving a real addition, Boyle still provides that little something extra.

In all honesty, though, defence hasn’t really been Kerry’s issue so far this year. In the group phase of the league, they conceded only five more points than the eventual champions, Offaly.

Instead, the problem for Stephen Molumphy’s men has been down the other end. Kerry haven’t been putting away their chances. In the league game with Down we’ve already mentioned, the green and gold had 22 missed chances (between wides, shots dropped short and shots saved).

It was the exact same number of missed chances against Offaly in the league semi-final in O’Connor Park. It’s a bit of a glass half full, glass half empty situation in all honesty.

The half empty is that it saps confidence. The half full of it is that if and when the Kingdom click in front of the sticks they could be fearsomely formidable.

In their last two games Kerry have averaged about a 48% rate of return on chances created. Up that to 58% even – which shouldn’t be that much of a stretch – and they’d win the majority of the games they’ve played.

It’s important to remember too that Kerry should be able to feature both or either Colin Walsh and Brandon Barrett from the start in Ballycran. These are the type of classy hurlers, natural scorers, that Kerry have been crying out for.

Barrett and Walsh have the potential to transform the Kingdom up front, acting both as orchestrators and finishers. Boosting everyone else around them, growing confidence all the while.

While Kerry haven’t been anywhere near the side they were last year so far this year, there have been a few signs that things are beginning to gel for them. Molumphy’s men were genuinely very good in the first half against Offaly.

Had they their scoring boots on in Tullamore, in the first half especially, Kerry would have qualified for the league final. And had they done so, who’s to say they couldn’t have done with Offaly did and seen off Kildare?

As counterfactuals go it’s not the most farfetched. More importantly, though, it shows that Kerry probably aren’t are as far away as it sometimes felt during the league when they stuttered and flubbed their lines on occasion.

Something tells us we’ll see a more fluid and coherent Kingdom this weekend that anything we’ve seen to date. Indeed, we’ve a suspicion that Kerry have been keeping their powder dry a little so far this year.

We're not saying they’re going to make yet another final, but a win this weekend in Ballycran should be within their capabilities if – big if – they can get close to hitting their straps.

Verdict: Kerry

JOE McDONAGH CUP ROUND 1

Down v Kerry

Saturday, April 8

Ballycran, 1pm