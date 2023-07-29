How Kerry and Dublin got to the 2023 All-Ireland senior football final

Jimmy Darcy looks at how Kerry and Dublin arrived at Sunday’s final and who they beat along the way

Kerry

Winning the All Ireland and having a separate club and county championship as well as two teams reaching All Ireland Club Finals meant that it was a long 2022 for Kerry players and Jack 'Connor made no secret that he wasn't going all out for a league title. In fact Kerry lost a poor first game to Donegal. They beat Monaghan comfortably but lost badly to Mayo. The crucial games were a one point win over Armagh at home and a 1-12 to 0-12 win over Roscommon. It was enough to retain their division one status. Kerry didn't look to have the form of defending champions, but Jack O'Connor was looking at a tightened championship schedule and increased number of games – he wasn't going to show his full hand for some time yet.

Munster Championship Semi-final

Kerry 0-25 Tipperary 0-5

Tipperary teams have frightened Kerry in the past, but this game in Killarney was never going to generate headlines. Kerry had twenty points to spare and more if they needed them. No Tipperary forward scored from play. Kerry won the first half by 0-12 to 0-2 and the second half by 0-13 to 0-3. Seán O'Shea had 0-7, Tony Brosnan had 0-5, and Tom O'Sullivan had 0-3, but neither side learned anything here.

Munster Championship Final

Kerry 5-14 Clare 0-15

Clare had beaten Cork on merit and Kerry took them very seriously, but the Banner went for a defensive style that played right into Kerry's hands. Tony Brosnan scored Kerry's first goal after fifteen minutes and David Clifford gathered from Paudie for the second. On a day where a minute's silence for their late mother was observed, the brothers were simply outstanding, with David picking off 2-6 in a man of the match performance and Paudie joining him on the goalscorer's list with Kerry's fifth – the game was long over as a contest by then.

David Clifford lifts the cup after the Munster final win over Clare at LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick

All-Ireland Championship Group Stage

Round 1: Mayo 1-19 Kerry 0-17

Kerry hadn't been beaten in 39 championship games in Killarney, stretching all the way back to 1995, but Mayo made light work of smashing that record. In truth, a five point margin didn't remotely reflect Mayo'#s dominance, with Shane Ryan forced into a string of fine saves to deny them goals until Eoghan McLaughlin's second half strike. Mayo led by 0-12 to 0-7 at half-time and could well have been out of sight, with Mayo's full forward line of Ryan O'Donoghue, James Carr, and a rejuvenated Aidan O'Shea sharing 0-10 between them. Kerry did manage to steady the ship in the second half and did manage to come within three points of the visitors and David Clifford did threaten Mayo's goal, but there was more bailing water than cresting waves as Kerry struggled in all sectors of the pitch. The final whistle must have come as a relief for the Kerry players, but management had a tough autopsy on their hands after this one.

Round 2: Kerry 1-14 Cork 0-15

There were questions hovering over both teams as Kerry headed up to Pairc Uí Caoimh for a game where they needed to take something. Both sides will have taken a lot of encouragement from very solid displays, but it was Kerry who came away with the precious points. With David Clifford double-teamed, Seán O'Shea revelled in space at full forward and kicked four points as Kerry led by 0-8 to 0-3. Cork were competing well in terms of football but missing key sharpshooters and it showed, with Kerry still leading by four at half-time. Cork rejigged during the break and outscored Kerry by 0-4 to 0-1 early in the second half. However, Seán Powter illegally denied Paul Geaney a goal scoring chance and David Clifford slotted the resultant penalty. Cork never gave up, and in fact dominated the last 20 minutes, but couldn't get the goal they needed.

Round 3: Kerry 5-24 Louth 0-11

There were grumbles about the lack of televised games involving the All Ireland champions, and the news that this game wasn't being shown in any format didn't help. As it happened, people at home didn't miss too much. Louth were very limited. Goals from David Clifford and Mike Breen helped Kerry into a 2-15 to 0-3 half-time lead. Seán O'Shea, Paudie Clifford, and a David Clifford penalty all found the net in an equally one-sided second half. Sean O'Shea and the Clifford brothers shared 4-14 between them. More significantly, news spread that Cork had done Kerry a massive favour by beating Mayo, leaving Kerry to top the group.

All-Ireland Championship Quarter-final

Kerry 2-18 Tyrone 0-12

Kerry and Tyrone became one of the great modern rivalries since Mickey Harte first took those reins, and a new chapter was written two years ago as Tyrone won a climactic semi-final between the pair. Kerry have grown since then, though, while Tyrone have regressed, and that showed in a game where Kerry always looked in control. Tyrone kept it tight in the first half, with David Clifford's radar slightly off early on, but their forwards were being cleverly steered into cul de sacs and robbed and Kerry always looked more dangerous, leading by 0-9 to 0-6. Kerry really cut loose in the third quarter, scoring 1-5 on the trot. Tony Brosnan teed up Diarmuid O'Connor's goal and repeated the trick for Seán O'Shea after an inspirational pass by David Clifford.

All-Ireland Championship Semi-final

Kerry 1-17 Derry 1-15

Kerry were expected to overcome a dour and defensive Derry in a fairly mundane encounter. Instead the Ulster champions came out with all guns blazing. Gareth McKinless burst forward for an early goal, only for Gavin White to fist home an instant reply, and the pace never dropped after that. A black card for Diarmuid O'Connor saw Derry take a 1-11 to 1-8 half-time lead. Stephen O'Brien boosted Kerry on his introduction and Kerry gradually whittled it back to 1-12 apiece. Derry nudged back in front by two points and things looked bleak. Kerry stayed calm, with David Clifford and Seán O'Shea scoring frees to draw level again and Kerry pulled clear by three points to finally see off a brilliant Derry challenge.

*****************

Dublin

Dublin had been relegated to Division Two of the National League, a fair fall from grace for some of the most illustrious players of the modern game, and there was huge pressure on Dessie Farrell to get them promoted. They achieved it, and blooded some good young players along the way, but it was a close run thing. They won six games, two of them by a one point margin (Kildare and Clare) and another by two (Cork) while losing to Derry by a point. All in all, while they were expected to comfortably win Leinster for a 13th title on the trot, their All Ireland prospects were much harder to gauge.

Leinster Championship Quarter-final

Dublin 4-30 Laois 2-9

Unsurprisingly, this was a mismatch from the outset, with Dublin enjoying a blistering start. Con O’Callaghan and Colm Basquel had goals with eight minutes, and Jack McCaffrey forced a great save shortly afterwards. After quarter of an hour Dublin were ahead by 2-7 to 0-4. Basquel set up Lee Gannon for another goal and 1-1 from Ciarán Kilkenny meant that Dublin were leading by 4-15 to 0-4 at half-time. Understandably, Dessie Farrell ran his bench in a tepid second half – Dublin could have won this one by a cricket score if they wanted, but can’t claim to have learned too much from what was effectively a non-contest.

Leinster Championship Semi-final

Dublin 0-14 Kildare 0-12

The return of Stephen Cluxton between the posts raised a lot of eyebrows nationally, not all of them in approval. It wasn’t the only talking point for Dublin supporters in the aftermath, as a determined Kildare stifled stifled Dublin’s free-flowing attack and it took a late surge to deny them victory. Kildare deservedly led by 0-8 to 0-6 at half-time. Ben McCormack and sharpshooter Paddy Woodgate stretched the lead to four. With quarter of an hour left Dublin were still chasing a two point deficit. Con O’Callaghan and Cian Murphy drew Dublin level and scores from Cormac Costello and Lorcan O’Dell got them over the line, but it was a close run thing.

Leinster Championship Final

Dublin 5-21 Louth 0-15

Louth put up a good early battle but Dublin’s relentless press on their kick-out and the searing runs of Jack McCaffrey began to pay rich dividends. Dublin reeled off 1-10 without reply in the third quarter to effectively kill off any hint of a contest, Paul Mannion’s goal a real killer blow. At half-time Dublin led by 1-12 to 0-6 and, although the excellent Sam Mulroy did lead an attempted Louth fight-back, Dublin always looked capable of goals. James McCarthy scored Dublin’s second and Seán Bugler, Paddy Small, and Colm Basquel all raised green flags as Dublin cruised smoothly to a 13th Delaney Cup on the trot.

Dublin captain James McCarthy lifts the Delaney Cup after his side's victory in the 2023 Leinster Final against Louth

All-Ireland Championship Group Stage

Round 1: Dublin 1-11 Roscommon 0-14

Dublin were missing Jack McCaffrey and Ciarán Kilkenny and lost Davy Byrne to injury and Mick Fitzsimons to a black card early on, while Ciaran Kilkenny was out injured. None of that accounts for Dublin's malaise though, as Roscommon patiently probed and pierced a disjointed defensive screen. The Connaught outfit led by 0-9 to 0-5 at half-time and were fully deserving of it. The sides shared just a point each in the third quarter before Dublin's John Small gave them a lifeline with a crucial goal. With Cormac Costello unerring from frees, Dublin began to find their rhythm and pulled two points clear. Roscommon deserved something from this game and got it with late scores from Conor Cox and Donie Smith.

Round 2: Dublin 0-22 Kildare 0-13

Considering that Kildare had already run Dublin very close in Leinster and Dublin's struggle against Roscommon, this one was viewed as a real test of Dublin's long-term prospects. They passed with flying colours. Dublin were less defensive than they had been against Roscommon and Stephen Cluxton had to make an early save. The risk brought rewards, though, as six points on the trot saw Dublin take a 0-13 to 0-8 half-time lead. Kildare just couldn't live with the speed and power of the likes of Colm Basquel (0-5), Con O'Callaghan (0-4) and Dean Rock (0-4), while Brian Fenton and James McCarthy completely dominated the middle third. This was a real message of intent from Dublin.

Round 3: Dublin 3-23 Sligo 0-8

Sligo were very impressive in the group stage, but everyone knew that this would be a bridge too far and so it eventually proved. It looked like being a tight contest early on, Sligo leading by 0-3 to 0-2 after 18 minutes, but Dublin struck with relentless ferocity then. It started with a fine goal by Con O'Callaghan and Dublin outscored the hapless Connacht side by 1-11 to 0-1 to lead at half-time by 1-13 to 0-4. Colm Basquel sliced through the defence for a goal and then laid off to Eoin Murchan for a simple finish. The truth is that Dublin won by 24 points and that was with Dessie Farrell running his bench early.

All-Ireland Championship Quarter-final

Dublin 2-17 Mayo 0-11

An in-form Mayo had won the National League and schooled Kerry in Killarney. They led by 0-4 to 0-0 before Colm Basquel interrupted the one way traffic with a goal. Mayo added another four points to make it 0-8 to 1-0. Then Dublin unleashed their power, kicking three points before the break and adding 1-4 after it, Basquel with another goal. Mayo had been winning one-on-one duels, but suddenly they were chasing shadows. Eoghan McLaughlin was narrowly wide of goal but Dublin added another unanswered five points to close out a comfortable victory.

All-Ireland Championship Semi-final

Dublin 1-17 Monaghan 0-13

After seeing off Mayo comfortably, Dublin were expected to beat Monaghan easily – but Monaghan had other ideas. They were outstanding from start to finish. For 65 minutes, there was never more than two points between the teams. Dublin led by 0-8 to 0-7 after a pulsating first half in which Niall Scully picked up a black card and Monaghan hit the woodwork three times. The third quarter was no less frenetic – Dublin did pick up the pace but Monaghan matched them all the way. The stage was set for a grandstand finish but Dublin outscored their opponents by 1-5 to 0-1 in the final minutes, the goal coming from Dean Rock late on.