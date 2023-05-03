How Jason Foley’s athletics background helped forge the Kerry star into an All Star-winning defender

‘You’re a bit ahead of your time then when you come into certain GAA settings,’ the Ballydonoghue man says

Jason Foley cites his athletics background as a key part of his development into one of Ireland's top Gaelic games defenders Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

A sprinter and hurdler with Lios Tuathail AC in his teenage years, the Ballydonoghue man had real potential. As the former chairperson of Lios Tuathail, Eamon Whelan, told The Kerryman last year he could have forged a career in the sport had he so chosen.

Of course, in this county football is king and that lure of it was such that Foley was always going to gravitate towards it. That doesn’t, however, mean that those years spent leaping at speed over hurdles were in vain. Far from it.

As a matter of fact in a lot of ways it was probably the making of him as a footballer. You can tell that just by looking at him in action. Speed and agility are a very big part of what makes him such an effective defender in the green and gold.

None of that was pre-planned, of course. When Foley got into athletics it was for the sheer simple joy of the thing. It was something he found he was good at, or at the least had an aptitude for.

"It wasn’t really huge in my family,” he recounts.

"I don’t know how I got involved with it really. There was a group of us involved at the time with the school and we focussed on it maybe in primary school and then we got involved with it in the club.

"My mom was really into it, she helped out a lot with stuff like that. She kind of pushed me to keep up the athletics and stuff like that, she was a great support to me there.

"I just stuck at it and had a grá for it really, had a grá for the individual sport, knowing that you’re accountable for yourself and to try and improve. I wasn’t the fastest when I took it up first, but it just shows that there can be improvements made with your speed as you go along.

"It kind of taught me that you can work on things and you can get quicker and faster.”

Foley has that thing that all the best sports people have: a drive for self-improvement. To be able to go from being somebody who wasn’t, by his own admission, particularly quick starting off to racing competitively for Ireland kind of says it all.

“I think I twice ran with Ireland it was a great experience, a fantastic experience,” he says.

"To run with some of those people. A lot of them are still involved at a very high level, so it’s great to see that they’re doing well and to even say that you were part of an Irish team that ran with athletes like that, it’s brilliant really.

"In a way you’re sorry that you couldn’t stick at it, but in Kerry when you get the call there’s only one option to take and that’s to play with Kerry.”

Jason Foley in action for Lios Tuathall AC, in the U17 Boy's 100m hurdles final during the Woodie’s DIY National Juvenile Track and Field Championships in 2013 Photo by Pat Murphy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

A lot of the skills honed in that time have been the making of Foley as he readily and happily acknowledges.

“Definitely 100% I probably wouldn’t be where I am now if it wasn’t for those couple of years that I was stuck in the athletics really,” he confirms.

"Your running mechanics are a very important thing these days and our coaches inside are still emphasising that. To be able to get those good habits into me as a younger kid I think was very important.

"You’re a bit ahead of your time then when you come into certain GAA settings. With your running mechanics I think it’s very hard to change certain things when you get older, but it was a good basis for me.

"The speed and the agility maybe, definitely helped me when I focussed on the football side of things.”

For Foley, who works as a special needs assistant in Ballylongford, despite having what was in a lot of ways a head-start on most of his peers, making the transition to senior football still wasn’t easy. An athlete’s build is not that of a footballer.

“You’re focussing a lot more on your upper body and stuff like that, getting physically stronger,” the 25-year-old explains.

"Looking back to when I played minor with Kerry and Under 21s I was skin and bone really. I had to really focus on putting on size. It was kind of tough there in the first few years, particularly coming in with the senior team in 2016/17.

"Those first few years was just the sole focus was on getting stronger and getting bigger, without losing the speed at the same time if that make sense.

“Yeah it definitely took a few years I think. I didn’t make my debut [right away]. I played an odd league game in 2017 or 2018 and didn’t play a whole pile, but I was thankfully looking at the bigger picture.

"If I was to focus on myself on a person level and get physically stronger that I would eventually find my way into the team, but it definitely, definitely took time.”

; Jason Foley of Kerry with his PwC All-Star award during the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 show at the Convention Centre Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Sitting talking now in the library of his school, as an All Ireland winning footballer, as an All Star award winner, it’s fair to say that it was worth the wait for the North Kerry man, and for the Kingdom.

That, though, is far from the end of the journey for Foley and his colleagues in the green and green. Sam Maguire is there to be won again in a couple of months time. For that to happen, Foley knows that the Kingdom afford to can’t stand still.

“I think you probably have to change, evolve is the word I’d use,” he says.

"You have to evolve as a group and a squad on and off the field. When you’re successful and when you win an All Ireland there’s a target on your back and you’re the focus of a lot of attention.

"You can’t be the same, but at the same time you want to stick to your values and try evolve and be ready for challenges that might arise. We might try to foresee what teams might want to do to us. Evolve is the word I’d use most.

“Teams will have probably focussed on us more than anything else really, that’s the way it goes if a team is on top for any length of time. Other teams will probably look at them and say where can we get at them.

"It’s not surprisingly really that teams are trying to figure ways of getting the better of us. We got a few good tests during the league and we lost a few games, but I think that’s important for us as well to see where we can evolve and improve.”

The new format of this year’s championship with the group phase coming in just a couple of weeks time might just be a godsend in that regard for the reigning All Ireland champions.

“It’s all very new to us at the moment,” Foley says.

"Even just trying to get your head around the format in the last few weeks I’ve not really been paying much attention to it, but as it’s coming closer you’re trying to foresee what it’ll be like, but I think it’ll be fantastic in the sense that we’ll have a game hopefully every two weeks for a good portion of the year. Freshness is important and it whets the appetite for the rest of the year.

“I think it’s [the new format] fantastic, if you speak to most players they’d say that they’d prefer to be playing good championship games as opposed to maybe having three or four weeks off, training and stuff like that.

"It’s great really that we’re able to see a pathway ahead that we’ll hopefully have a game every second week for a good portion of the year. It’s brilliant really.”

Before that, of course, is this weekend’s Munster final with Clare in the Gaelic Grounds. It’s a game that’s not generating a huge amount of excitement amongst the fans, but it’s still hugely important from a Kerry point of view.

Perhaps, that’s more because of the desire to secure top seeding for the All Ireland group phase than the necessity to win an 84th Munster title. For Foley, though, it’s just another game.

“As boring as the answer might sound you just focus on winning the next game and wherever that puts you it puts you,” he says when asked what matters more the medal or the seeding.

"There’s been no talk about any format or draw before the draw was made or since the draw’s been made. I think Clare will be coming to Limerick with great appetite to get a good performance and a result in as well as ourselves.

"That’s the main focus at this moment in time wherever that puts us it puts us.”

Jason Foley was speaking as part of AIB’s launch of their sponsorship of the All Ireland Football Championship