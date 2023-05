With a background in athletics, the Firies native has made himself indispensable to the Kerry senior footballers

Kerry coach Arthur Fitzgerald arriving in Croke Park for the All Ireland final last year. With his background in athletics he's become an indispensable part of the Kerry backroom team

You see him before games, a fiddle fit, if slightly slim figure, cones in hand doing his bit to put the players through their paces, to have them at their very best for what comes next.