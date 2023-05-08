Glenflesk and Spa sing and dance their way to All-Ireland Scor na nÓg titles for Kerry

Crotta O’Neills’ instrumental music group and the quiz team from Tralee Parnells acquitted themselves very well but All-Ireland glory eluded the two clubs

Spa set dancers Roisin O’Sullivan, Isabele Waters, Grace O’Connor, Aine O’Sullivan, Dara Brosnan, Oisin O’Sullivan, Diarmuid O’Donavan, Colm O’Connor and Cira O’Donoghue with GAA President Larry McCarthy and National Scór chairman Tomás Ó Muirí after winning the Set Dancing competition at the Scór na nÓg All-Ireland Finals at the INEC Arena in Killarney. Photo by Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Two Kerry GAA clubs, Glenflesk and Spa, are celebrating All-Ireland success after their ballad group and set dancers came out on top in Saturday’s All-Ireland Scor na nÓg finals to deliver on the double for Kerry.

Glenflesk and Spa, along with Crotta O’Neills in the Instrumental Music category and Tralee Parnells in the Quiz, represented Kerry and Munster in the All-Ireland finals at the INEC in Killarney, with Glenflesk winning the club’s and Kerry’s first All-Ireland title in the Ballad Group category, while Spa were making it back to back All-Ireland titles in the Set Dancing event.

Mairtin O Cathasaigh, from Lispole, and Caitriona Nic an tSaoir from Antrim, were excellent in their Fear agus Bean A Ti duties and kept everything running smoothly, with the day’s events starting with the Figure Dancing and from there to the final discipline of the evening, the Set Dancing, the 1,300 attendance was treated to a fantastic five hours of entertainment.

Kerry were involved in three of the on stage disciplines and first up in the fourth category was the Glenflesk ballad group. The club had suffered defeat in the 2020 and 2022 All-Ireland finals but after those disappointments, this time the adjudicators gave them the nod to enter the winners’ enclosure.

Not alone was this the club’s first Scor na nÓg title but it also Kerry’s first at this level. Glenflesk sang Land of the Gael and Sailing off to the Yankee Land, getting a great response from the audience. The history makers were Aoise O’Donoghue, Muireann Healy, Abby Cronin, Cliona Moynihan and Sarah O’Donoghue.

The Glenflesk ballad group of Sarah O’Donoghue, Aoise O’Donoghue, Cliona Moynihan, Muireann Healy and Abby Cronin in the Bailéad Ghrúpa competition during the Scór na nÓg All-Ireland Finals at the INEC, in Killarney. Photo by Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

What can one say about the set dancers from the Spa GAA club who were going for their fifth national title in Scor na nÓg. The East Kerry club is renowned for its brilliant dancers and they didn’t disappoint. Dancing two parts of the Lackyle Set in the final discipline of the evening, they were simply unbeatable and were head and shoulders over their opponents on stage, retaining the All-Ireland title the club won last year.

The members of the victorious Set Dancers were Roisin O’Sullivan, Isabele Waters, Grace O’Connor, Aine O’Sullivan, Cira O’Donoghue, Dara Brosnan, Diarmuid O’Donavan, Colm O’Connor, Oisin O’Sullivan.

Crotta O’Neills represented Kerry in Instrumental Music in what was a first for the North Kerry club in reaching the All-Ireland final having been knocking on the door for a number of years at District Board level. The musicians Conor Brennan, Thomas Breen, Sarah Murphy, Ellen Trant and Grace Hannon Linnane gave stirring renditions of The Banks of Newfoundland and Andy McCans, but unfortunately they were not the judges’ choice this time with Armagh lifting the title.

The Crotta O'Neill's Music Group of Conor Brennan, Sarah Murphy, Grace Hannon Linnane, Ellen Trant and Thomas Breen. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Tralee Parnells took part in the Trath Na gCeist, and the quiz team of Donnacha Buttimer, Brian Reidy, Karl Cronin, Aoife Trant were in strong contention during part one of the quiz but with only three going forward and Tralee Parnells finishing in fourth they failed to qualify.

GAA President Larry McCarthy was on hand to present all the winners with their medals amid delightful scenes on what was the 50th year for GAA members to gather and celebrate all that is good in music, song, dance, novelty and storytelling traditions.

The other winners were Rince Foirne – Tipperary; Amhranaiocht Aonair – Roscommon; Aithriseoireacht – Tipperary; Nuachleas – Roscommon; Ceol Uirlise – Armagh; and Trath na gCeist – Longford.