Gavin White is far happier to be watching Galway this weekend than playing them or anyone else

Kerry’s All Star defender admits the presumption in the Kerry camp going into last weekend was that they would be playing an All-Ireland Preliminary quarter-final this weekend, but he is more than happy to take a watching brief on Saturday and Sunday

Kerry defender Gavin White with the Sam Maguire cup at the national launch of the All-Ireland Football Championship in Howth, Dublin on Monday. Photo by Sportsfile

Paul Brennan Kerryman Yesterday at 09:48