Gavin White is far happier to be watching Galway this weekend than playing them or anyone else
Kerry’s All Star defender admits the presumption in the Kerry camp going into last weekend was that they would be playing an All-Ireland Preliminary quarter-final this weekend, but he is more than happy to take a watching brief on Saturday and Sunday
Kerryman
Gavin White wasn’t where he wanted to be last Sunday but where he was meant he had a team exclusive, almost, on the news that Kerry had topped Group 1 after Kerry’s win over Louth and Cork beating Mayo in Limerick.