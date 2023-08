Four things we learned from the Kerry Senior Hurling Final

Good things come to those who wait, plus three other things we learned from Sunday’s Kerry Senior Hurling Final

Crotta O’Neills celebrate after beating Lixnaw to win the 2023 Garveys Supervalu County Senior Hurling Final at Austin Stacks Park on Sunday afternoon Photo By Mark O’Sullivan

Damian Stack Kerryman Today at 13:45