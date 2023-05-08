Four-goal Tralee CBS triumph over Intermediate School Killorglin to take Russell Cup honours

Gearóid White put in a man of the match performance for The Green against a valiant ISK team at Lewis Road, Killarney

The victorious Tralee CBS team celebrating with the cup after winning the Russell Cup final in Lewis Road on Monday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Tralee CBS 4-15

IS Killorglin 3-7

Tralee CBS closed out the the post-primary schools football year with victory over IS Killorglin in a gripping Kerry U-15 Schools final that produced seven goals and ended with a comprehensive 11-point win for The Green.

The winners had their scores from comes from eight different players, with the four goals from four separate boots, while Gearóid White, who scored seven points – three from play – was a unanimous man of the match winner.

Indeed, it was White who set the CBS on their way with a point in the opening minute and The Green totally dominated the first quarter, kicking points at will. Scores from Darragh Murphy, Ryan Hurley, Robert Keane, White again (a free won by Brody Leen) and Seán Hickey had them in front by 0-6 to 0-1 after ten minutes.

The always-dangerous Jamie Flynn was Killorglin’s sole scorer at that stage, with Charlie Griffin doubling ISK’s tally with a converted long distance free won by Tomás Joy.

A good ball by Ryan Hurley put Micheal Quirke into space but Killorglin goalkeeper Cormac O’Sullivan made a terrific save to deny him. Tralee still had the upper hand, though, with Robert Keane winning a free for White to convert, before Cillian Hurley added a point.

Tomás Joy won and converted a free in reply but White and Robert Keane made it 0-10 to 0-3. Then, just before the break, Killorglin closed the gap with a mesmerising run and scintillating finish by Jamie Flynn for a really outstanding goal to leave the half-time score Tralee CBS 0-10 IS Killorglin 1-3.

Killorglin came flying out of the blocks in the second half. Charlie Griffin was well blocked but a lively Ciarán Bermingham slotted over and Jamie Flynn added another to cut the gap to two points, 0-10 to 1-5, and Killorglin took the lead for the first time when Michael Culhane found Colm Evans with a perfectly weighted pass and the centre forward gave the goalkeeper no chance from close range.

Seán Hickey and Tomás Joy exchanged frees for their respective sides, but Tralee weren’t long in re-asserting control. A forceful, if speculative, shot from Fergal Murphy crashed off the crossbar but Mikey Corridan was on hand to slot home the rebound. Murphy, who spent the game drifting out from the corner as a playmaker, sent a beautiful pass to Danny Kingston, but he couldn’t get enough power into the shot to trouble Cormac O’Sullivan.

Sean Hickey, captain of Tralee CBS team, accepting the Russell Cup from Paul Barden, Chairman of Kerry Post-Primary Schools Committee. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Tralee always looked likely to get more goals and another duly arrived, albeit with a large slice of luck as Seán Hickey’s long range effort was accidentally diverted into the goal by an ISK defender.

The Green got their third goal when Gearóid White rose high to intercept a kick-out and tee up Danny Kingston for a great finish. Killorglin simply couldn’t handle the effervescent White, who promptly added three more points (one free) to his growing tally before Robert Keane effectively snuffed out whatever flickering hopes Killorglin had by finishing goal number four.

For that matter, Killorglin could be grateful to their goalkeeper Cormac O’Sullivan for two further assured saves against Corridan and Kingston.

Bermingham kicked a defiant point and Jamie Flynn kicked a fine goal to make the scoreboard respectable, but there was no stopping Tralee CBS now and Danny Kingston’s final point ended the contest at 4-15 to 3-7.

The Dr Crokes pitch was a fitting backdrop for the presentation of the Paul Russell Memorial Cup by Paul Barden, Chairman of the Kerry Post-Primary Schools, to victorious captain Seán Hickey. Russell, of course, was the great Dr Crokes stalwart who won six All-Irelands with Kerry in the 1920s and 30s, having first donned the Kerry geansaí as a schoolboy himself.

TRALEE CBS: Jack Collins, Jack Power, Michael Enright, Aodhan Horgan, Darragh Murphy (0-1), Jake Rochford, Tadhg Ó Slatara, Cillian Hurley (0-1), Ryan Hurley (0-1), Oisín Brosnan, Gearóid White 0-7 (4f), Michael Quirke, Sean Hickey 1-2 (1f), Brody Leen, Robert Keane (1-2). Subs: Mikey Corridan (1-0) for Oisín Brosnan (38), Danny Kingston (1-1) for Seán Hickey (38), Jack Costello for Aodhán Horgan (50)

IS KILLORGLIN: Cormac O’Sullivan, Conor Sheehan, Jack Gabbath, Arthur Gabbath, Ciarán Bermingham (0-2), Daniel Kelly, Fionán O’Sullivan, Charlie Griffin 0-1 (1f), Seán Kennedy, Michael Culhane, Colm Evans (1-0), Gio McCarthy, Jamie Flynn (2-2), Tomás Joy 0-2 (2f), Fergal Murphy. Subs: Callum Robertson for Fionán O’Sullivan (half-time), Adam Radny for Michael Culhane (50), Michael Hynes for Conor Sheehan (55), Callum Galvin for Charlie Griffin (56)

Referee: Tom McCarthy (Desmonds)