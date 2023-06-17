Four-goal Abbeydorney easily account for Dr Crokes in Kerry SHC with Michael O’Leary scoring 2-6

The recently-crowned county league champions registered 17 wides in the game but Abbeydorney scored two goals in each half to beat Dr Crokes comfortably by 13 points

It didn’t turn out to be the tastiest of starters to the main course that was served up second at Austin Stack Park, but a quartet of goals was still sufficient to cleanse Abbeydorney’s palate in this Garvey’s SuperValu County SHC Group B opener against a game enough Dr Crokes side on a wet and thundery Saturday evening in Tralee.

While the recently-crowned county league champions certainly won’t be satisfied with a tally of 17 wides over the hour, Brian Kennedy’s charges nevertheless got the job done, with a brace of green flags in each half comfortably keeping their Killarney opponents at arm’s length throughout.

Dr Crokes were, most certainly, plucky and competitive, continuing some of the promising form they had shown earlier in the season, but once Michael O’Leary struck for goals in the third and 20th minutes of the opening half, they were always fighting a losing battle thereafter.

The Abbeydorney talisman, to tell the truth, had sort of a mixed first half, with his free-taking radar not up to his usual standard – he only converted one placed ball from six attempts before the break – but he had little difficulty in finding the net when opportunities presented themselves.

Promising approach work down the left wing from David Egan was the catalyst for the first sucker punch that Dr Crokes received. After collecting the pass from his team-mate, O’Leary rocketed a blistering drive into the top corner of Diarmuid Quirke’s net for the game’s opening score.

That was a tremendous fillip to Abbeydorney’s ambitions on the night and, by the end of the first quarter, they had moved into a four-point lead, 1-4 to 0-3, with the goalscorer tagging on another two fine points from play, cemented with a double from impressive brother Daniel from midfield.

To be fair to Aidan O’Mahony’s side, they weren’t deflated by the concession of the goal, with Mark Heffernan (2) and Tom Doyle (their only scorers in this half) getting them off the mark, but after Dave Carroll was foiled by the Abbeydorney netminder at one end, disaster struck in the very next play.

This time, Jack Sheehan was the provider of the assist and, once again, Michael O’Leary was clinical and composed, arrowing a low shot to the bottom corner on this occasion. It was tit-for-tat for the remainder of the half, at the end of which Abbeydorney led by six points, 2-7 to 0-7.

With Doyle at midfield, the accurate Heffernan on the ‘40’ and the rangy Charlie Keating now firmly engrossed in the battle, the third quarter was more of the same from Dr Crokes. They weren’t able to really eat into their opponents’ cushion, but they weren’t being cut adrift either.

Indeed, the margin was still at the six-point mark, 2-13 to 0-13, by the 48th minute, with Heffernan (4), Keating and wing-back Mark O’Connor on the mark for the Killarney men, while Michael O’Leary (3), Kian Sheehan, and subs Niall O’Mahony and Brendan O’Leary replied for Abbeydorney.

Despite their profligacy in front of the posts at different stages, the winners will be thrilled with their 1-7 impact off the bench. The introduction of the third O’Leary sibling paid huge dividends (Brendan finished with 0-4), O’Mahony was also solid and, by the conclusion, Oisin Maunsell had made his mark with 1-2.

The killer third Abbeydorney goal arrived in the 49th minute, with Kian Sheehan slotting the sliotar home from close range, after Ronan O’Donovan’s exquisite pass, with lively Dr Crokes replacement Brian O’Connor also making his presence felt to good effect towards the finish.

Maunsell, the former Kerry minor footballer, had already notched two points before he buried Abbeydorney’s fourth goal in the 60th minute, as Brendan O’Leary continued his tour-de-force display, deservedly slotting over the game’s final point late in injury-time.

With James O’Connor anchoring things at the back, and confidence building with recent results, Abbeydorney are an interesting proposition to keep an eye on. For Dr Crokes, this was a tough championship lesson to learn in many respects. They will be hoping for better next weekend against Crotta O’Neills.

ABBEYDORNEY: Nigel Roche; Kieran Dineen, Stephen Egan, Mikey Clifford; Stevie O’Sullivan, James O’Connor, Ronan O’Donovan; Daniel O’Leary 0-2, Jedd Maunsell; Darragh O’Connell, Michael O’Leary 2-6 (0-2f, 0-1 ’65’), Kian Sheehan 1-1; Keith O’Connor, Jack Sheehan, David Egan 0-1. Subs: Niall O’Mahony 0-1 for K O’Connor (20), Brendan O’Leary 0-4 for Maunsell (28), PJ Keane for D O’Leary (37), Oisin Maunsell 1-2 for Egan (42), Jason Fealy for O’Connell (53).

DR CROKES: Diarmuid Quirke; Gary O’Connor 0-1, Shane Lyne, Cathal White; Mark O’Connor 0-1, Colm O Cuiv, Darren O’Day; Jack Lenihan, Tom Doyle 0-2; Conor O’Hare, Mark Heffernan 0-9 (5f, 2 ‘65’), Charlie Keating 0-1; Mike Lenihan 0-1, Dave Carroll, James Murphy. Subs: Nathaniel Doncel for O’Day, inj (19), Mark O’Shea for O Cuiv (26), Brian O’Connor 0-1 for Carroll (40), Willie Allen for J Lenihan (40), Conor Fitzell for M Lenihan (58), Mike Milner for Heffernan (blood, 60-61 mins).

REFEREE: John O’Halloran (Limerick)