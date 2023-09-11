Fossa manager Adrian Sheehan says players practice penalties ‘nearly every night’
Austin Stacks manager Billy Lee stands over decision to switch goalkeepers for penalty shoot-out in county IFC semi-final
Kerryman
Adrian Sheehan says the Fossa footballers have been practising penalties “nearly every night” at training in anticipation of a penalty shoot-out, and the Ballyheigue native was delighted that practice made almost perfect as they beat Austin Stacks to book their place in the county intermediate football final.