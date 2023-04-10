Former Limerick keeper Barry Hennessy takes charge of Lixnaw

The four-time All Ireland winner retired from inter-county hurling after last year’s All Ireland victory over Kilkenny

Former Limerick goalkeeper Barry Hennessy with his daughter Hope as he lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup after the All-Ireland Final with Kilkenny last year. He's taken over as the new manager of Lixnaw for 2023 Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Former Limerick goalkeeper Barry Hennessy, a multiple All Ireland winner as back up to Nickie Quaid, has taken charge of the Lixnaw senior hurlers for 2023.

Hennessy retired from the Limerick senior hurlers after last year’s All Ireland triumph over Kilkenny in July – Limerick’s third Liam MacCarthy success on the spin and fourth in five seasons – but continues to line out with his native Kilmallock with whom he has won county championship titles.

The four-time All Ireland winner made his managerial debut with the North Kerry club on Good Friday in the North Kerry Senior Hurling League.

Hennessy’s charges just missing out on a victory on their home turf of Hermitage Park, Lixnaw on a score line of 0-15 to 0-17 against the visiting Abbeydorney.