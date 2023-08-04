Former Limerick hurler Paudie O’Brien on board as new Kerry defensive coach

The former Limerick hurler had been working with the Limerick Under 20 hurlers

Former Limerick hurler Paudie O'Brien will be the new Kerry defensive coach Photo by Diarmuid Greene / Sportsfile

Former Limerick hurler Paudie O’Brien has joined up as part of Kerry senior hurling manager Stephen Molumphy’s backroom team for the 2024 season, The Kerryman has learned.

O’Brien, who hails from Kilmallock, joined the backroom team in the last number of weeks and will act as the new defensive coach, working alongside Shane Briggs, Pat Bennett, Brendan O’Sullivan and, of course, Molumphy.

The signing boosts the Kingdom’s coaching capacity as they seek to build upon two promising campaigns, during which they twice went close to qualification for the Division 2A final, while also qualifying once for the Joe McDonagh Cup final.

O’Brien’s inclusion on the coaching ticket will bring a greater balance to the set-up, it’s understood, with two coaches now focused defensively and two offensively. All coaches have prior inter-county playing and managerial experience.

Kilmallock man O’Brien hurled for Limerick from 2011 to 2017 (just missing out on the glory years) and has gone on to play a coaching role with the Limerick Under 20 hurlers for the last three seasons. Limerick won the Munster title in 2022, just missing out on the All Ireland title to Kilkenny.

As the Kerry management team prepare to go into a third season in charge, it was thought important to bring in a new voice to the group to keep things fresh.

Molumphy and his management team will be out in force at Sunday’s Garvey’s County Senior Hurling Final between Crotta O’Neills and Lixnaw as they continue their quest to find some fresh talent to bolster their squad.