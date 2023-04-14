Form team Kerry can deliver Division 2A camogie crown against ambitious Meath

The Kingdom have been strengthened by the infusion of young talent to the side this season

The Kerry senior camogie squad ahead of their training session at St Senans GAA pitch in Mountcoal on Sunday morning. Photo by John Kelliher

Kerry face Meath this Sunday in Croke Park with the destination Division 2A title up for decision. Kerry, under the new management team of Pat Ryan, have yet to lose a game last year and will go in as slight favourites after beating the Royals in round two of the league by 1-12 to 0-12.

Anyone reading too much into that one, though, would be well advised to remember that it was Meath who ended our championship hopes at quarter-final stage last year, with Kerry losing out by 2-17 to 1-7.

Kerry were understrength that day, but Meath were simply a class above and played some superb stuff. Even in that league game earlier on this year, where a Patrice Diggin goal was the difference between the two teams, was a tight and hard battle.

Meath led by 0-10 to 0-4 at half-time, and the game was into the fourth quarter before an improved Kerry managed to take the lead and get over the finish line.

Kerry have been going very well, helped by an infusion of young players that strengthen the panel. As always, the linchpins along the spine are Sara Murphy at full back, Niamh Leen at centre back, and scoring dynamos Patrice Diggin and Jackie Horgan, but players like Laura Collins, Elen O’Donoghue, Aoife Behan, Kate Lynch, Amy O'Sullivan, Clodagh Walsh, and Caoimhe Spillane mean that Kerry havea strong balance all over the field.

The experience of having played two All-Ireland Junior finals in Croke Park, having lost to Dublin in 2018 and beaten Limerick in 2019, will stand to Kerry, as will the club experience of the strong Clanmaurice contingent in particular.

They drew with a slightly fortunate Westmeath in the Fitzgerald Stadium in Westmeath, but have been convincing in victories over Meath, Cavan (1-11 to 1-2), Derry (1-12 to 2-6) and Laois (2-15 to 1-5) since then.

In fact, Kerry had qualified for their berth in the final even before that Laois match. Laois were missing some players on the day. They had actually given Meath a tough hour in the opening game of their campaign, with Meath prevailing on a 2-7 to 2-6 scoreline.

Meath lost to Kerry on their next outing before a convincing 2-13 to 1-6 win over Westmeath. They beat Cavan by a single point, 1-8 to 0-10, meaning that their last game against Derry was effectively winner-take-all, with the victor going through to the final, and Meath duly won a tight battle by 1-9 to 0-10.

Meath have some great individual players in the likes of Grace Coleman around the middle, Aoife Minogue, Jane Dolan, and a returning Amy Gaffney and they are always dangerous.

Kerry are the form team coming into this one and will be fancied to prevail and lift silverware, but there is a lot of water to flow under the bridge and a lot of camogie to be played before they reach the finish line.

NATIONAL CAMOGIE LEAGUE DIVISION 2 FINAL

Kerry v Meath

Sunday, April 16

Croke Park, Dublin at 12 noon