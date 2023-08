Five talking points from the Kerry Club Championships Round 3

It was a difficult weekend for Tralee football, plus four other talking points from the third round of club championship action

Kerins O’Rahillys' Ben Hanafin (7) and Dingle's Brian Devane (12) in action for the Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Football Championship Group B Round 3 game at Strand Road Sunday afternoon Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Damian Stack Kerryman Today at 07:10