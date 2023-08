Five talking points from the first full weekend of Kerry club championship action

The Cliffords’ hunger for road seems unabated, plus four other things we learned from last weekend’s action

Fossa’s Paudie Clifford breaks away from An Gaeltacht's Steven Ó Conchuir for the Kerry Petroleum Club Football Championship Intermediate Group B Round 1 game at Austin Stack Park on Saturday afternoon Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Damian Stack Kerryman Today at 07:00