Five talking points as Cork and Kerry do battle in the All-Ireland football series
Have Kerry changed things up enough for their All Ireland title defence, plus four other talking points ahead of this weekend’s game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Damian StackKerryman
Cork and Kerry in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on a blisteringly sunny Saturday afternoon. It promises to be something a little bit special if the teams prove closely matched. As ever before these old-firm showdowns there’s no shortage of talking points. Here are just five of those.