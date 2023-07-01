Five talking points ahead of Kerry’s All Ireland SFC quarter-final with Tyrone

Is Kerry’s team selection maybe too consistent if not predictable, plus four other talking points ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Tyrone

Clashes between Kerry and Tyrone are never short of talking points. Pictured are Seán O'Shea amd Peter Harte in action during the Allianz Football League in March Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

It’s easily the biggest game of the season to date, bigger even than last weekend’s Connacht derby between Galway and Mayo in Salthill. Games between Kerry and Tyrone rarely fail to live up to their billing and we suspect this one will be no different. It’ll have more talking points than you can shake a stick at. Here are just five of those.